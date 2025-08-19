Japan vows up to $550 mil for vaccines for children in developing nations

Bill Gates, chairman of the Gates Foundation, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands, ahead of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged Tuesday that Japan will contribute up to $550 million over the next five years to an organization responsible for supplying vaccines to children in developing countries, a lawmaker said.

Ishiba conveyed the plan during a meeting at his office with Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, a supporter of the international organization, according to Tetsuo Saito, head of the Komeito party, who attended the gathering.

The contribution is expected to be officially announced at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD, scheduled to be held in Yokohama for three days from Wednesday, as Japan seeks to bolster ties with resource-rich emerging nations.

In Tuesday's meeting, Ishiba was quoted by Saito as expressing respect for Gates' efforts in the field of global health, saying Japan also intends to make a solid contribution. Komeito is the junior coalition partner of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party.

