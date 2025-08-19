 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Bill Gates, chairman of the Gates Foundation, and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands, ahead of their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: Stanislav Kogiku/Pool via AP
national

Japan vows up to $550 mil for vaccines for children in developing nations

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged Tuesday that Japan will contribute up to $550 million over the next five years to an organization responsible for supplying vaccines to children in developing countries, a lawmaker said.

Ishiba conveyed the plan during a meeting at his office with Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, a supporter of the international organization, according to Tetsuo Saito, head of the Komeito party, who attended the gathering.

The contribution is expected to be officially announced at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD, scheduled to be held in Yokohama for three days from Wednesday, as Japan seeks to bolster ties with resource-rich emerging nations.

In Tuesday's meeting, Ishiba was quoted by Saito as expressing respect for Gates' efforts in the field of global health, saying Japan also intends to make a solid contribution. Komeito is the junior coalition partner of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Oshima

GaijinPot Travel

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Ogijima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

JR KAIRI Train

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Coolest Art Workshop? Try Risograph Printing in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo