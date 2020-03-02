Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan warns against trips to some parts of S Korea, Italy

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Sunday raised its infectious disease advisory levels for parts of South Korea and Italy, urging its citizens not to take trips to South Korea's Daegu and Cheongdo regions and avoid non-urgent trips to three areas in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Until Saturday, the Japanese government had told its people not to make non-urgent trips to Daegu and Cheongdo, while advising potential travellers to Italy's Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna to be cautious.

Japan itself is grappling with a spreading domestic outbreak of the coronavirus, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday asked Japan's entire school system, from elementary to high schools, to close from March 2 until their upcoming spring break late in the month to help contain the outbreak.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japanese ought stay home

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I say just shut down all public transportation worldwide for a minimum of 2 weeks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Is it safe to visit Japan as the coronavirus cases increase?

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms around Hokkaido

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining