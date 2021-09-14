Japan warns citizens of possible attack in 6 Southeast Asian nations

Japan's Foreign Ministry urged its citizens on Monday to stay away from religious facilities and crowds in six Southeast Asian nations, warning of a possible attack.
The ministry said it had obtained information that "there are increased risks such as suicide bombings."
The warning applies to Japanese citizens in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar.
The advisory was met with puzzlement in several of those nations, which said they had no knowledge of such a threat, or details from Japan as to the source of its information.
Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for Thailand's Foreign Ministry, said Japan had not revealed the origin of the warning and that the Japanese Embassy had no further details other than to say it was "not specific to Thailand."
Thai security agencies have no information of their own about a possible threat, said deputy police spokesman Kissana Pathanacharoen.
Similarly, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it was not aware of any information about an elevated threat level, while Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah denied that any warning was even sent to Japanese citizens there.
Malaysian police also have not received any information or detected any security threats, national police chief Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said.
In the short advisory, Japan urged its citizens to pay close attention to local news and information and use caution "for the time being," but did not give a specific timeframe or other details.
Japan's Foreign Ministry refused to provide the source of the information or say whether it was shared with other countries.
It said the advisory had been sent to its embassies in the countries concerned to be distributed to Japanese citizens.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
56 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
"Religious facilities"? Well, that's kinda broad, especially for those countries. In places like Chiang Mai, it seems there's a temple on every street corner.
One wonders about the usefulness of warnings when they are so frustratingly vague.
Good
Maybe Vietnam pressed them to say this during their recent meetings.
snowymountainhell
Interesting list of specific countries and what they may have in common, aside from all being in SE Asia? Could it have something to do with recent, available sources of intel? From other recent stories:
From this story:
noriahojanen
Where did the intelligence come from? The Five Eyes?
didou
Over cautious ? Why would only Japan have such an info ?
A few years back, in 2019, I went to Korea just on the day of the 100 anniversary of the independence March, Japan was also advising its citizen to avoid going around places where ceremonies were held, as it tends to gather nationalists.
My wife is Japanese, it wasn’t any issue when walking around. Japanese were not a target. But when it comes to Korea, this kind of warning is more political than anything else
TokyoJoe
It doesn't take a genius to work it out, it will be an attack on Christian worship places by you know who.
englisc aspyrgend
It would be helpful to give an indication of why and where the threat is coming from even if they can’t give details of the source of the intelligence.
Sven Asai
That I can easily estimate and continuously expect even blindly, totally drunken, sleepy at 2.30a.m. But you are right, a few stupid people or ignorants need four eyes and intelligence services’ warnings beforehand. lol
kohakuebisu
In Thailand, someone might attack you with a water pistol during Songkran.
dbsaiya
And how is it that the U.S. State Dept hasn't issued any similar warnings or any of the other "quad" nations of which Japan is a part of? Isn't intelligence sharing part of the alliance? Another credibility hit for Japan.
Fighto!
Surprising. Japan is an ally and economic partner of those nations, is tolerant of all religions and certainly does not wage war against any of them. There are no known terror groups that hate Japan.
It baffles me as to why Japanese citizens could be targeted for any terror attacks.
KORE NANI
Suga had Chinese food for dinner, his after dinner fortune cookie contained this warning! So he acted immediately and dispersed this information.
Desert Tortoise
I doubt Japanese are the intended targets but you would not want to be around a bombing as an innocent bystander.
Desert Tortoise
A little surprised anyone would worry about a bombing in Singapore. Their police are, um, efficient, yes let's put it that way.
Donald Seekins
Singapore? Singapore (and perhaps Switzerland) are about the only countries in the world that are "safer" than Japan.
Toshihiro
In the Philippines, the most worry a Japanese national could have is being scammed, pickpocketed and other petty theft towards foreigners. I also question the source of this report, but Japan being Japan, this is nothing extraordinary
mmwkdw
I like my Japanese "Friends" though... behind their "face" friendship, there is a veil which worries me at times, do they really believe the times of past ?
SteveinJapan
In most areas of the country, yes. But there are a lot of radical Islamist groups in the southern regions of the country around Mindanao - I definitely would want to avoid those areas.
NOMINATION
Pretty sure not many Japanese are hanging out in Myanmar at the moment.
elephant200
Maybe a false alarm! Japan has the most inefficient intelligence services in modern countries!
Tokyo-m
Yes, or you might be blown up as insurgents bomb a market that sells pork (January 2018), or you might be blown up as you bring your children to school, or you might get bombed at any security checkpoint, of you might get blown up by randomly placed roadside bombs. To say there is no terror threat in Thailand is to ignore reality.
Scorpion
They forgot to warn Japanese Citizens in the USA of a possible attack, anywhere, anytime, any place...
xamurai
In these countries, religious facilities can't even invite huge crowd these days, and almost every major corner had check points in order to control population movement due to the pandemic, and these suicide bombers still find a way to do whatever they have to do? Ridiculous!
Gaijinjland
Sounds kind of odd. Yeah maybe parts of Indonesia and perhaps the Muslim areas of the Philippines but thats only speculation because both countries are relatively stable.
jeancolmar
Has anyone been blown up in Thailand lately?
nandakandamanda
A generalized warning to several countries? An upcoming anniversary of something? Japan alone issues warning to its citizens, and suddenly stands out because of this?
TriniinJapan
This does not sound like reliable intelligence at all...I mean Singapore.???
therougou
Someone probably pushed the report button by accident.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
I sincerely doubt there would be any suicide bombings in Singapore anyway.
Japanese are not strangers to suicides.
Thomas Goodtime
Social ineptitude gone wild.
Kumagaijin
I am going to assume this is because the US has left Afghanistan and the neo-conservatives are propagating the myth that somehow terrorist attacks are going to increase as a result of the US not being able to intercept communications of terror plots around the world as well as they used to. Or perhaps they believe that the terrorists have become emboldened by the Taliban and the tactics they used over the years against the US.
Regardless, I think this warning is typical of the Japanese government. One of those paranoid "just in case" things they do without any solid evidence, like how all the garbage cans disappeared from train stations.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Ironic how Vietnam. Laos and Cambodia are excluded.
Sven Asai
Yes, you are right, the words Southeast Asia shouldn’t be get so much intonation in such topics, as it has nothing to do with geography. lol
igfklin
The Philippines is the country where Japanese are killed the most. Japanese are killed every year.
Mostly robbery and murder for money.
https://honsuki.jp/series/kikenshisou/5567.html
Tony W.
Call me out if I'm wrong, but it sounds like the Japanese government's big-noting itself to me, but for what purpose I'm not exactly sure, unless it's to stimulate support from other nations in the area against possible threats generally from North Korea and China
Eppee
Singapore ? I have a hard time believing it, it seems like a geographical targeting, could the be coming from space ? Or just Japan, for some reason, trying to reduce the tourism to this region ?
Zaphod
True. Bidens disastrous failure in Afghanistan has given the militant Jihad a shot in the arm. That said, the thread of jihadist suicide bombers is always there, I hope we are not back to those days of '"code red, orange, yellow" after 9.11.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Japan love to make ridiculous announcements.
Perhaps it helps them feel in control.
Scared of their own shadow.
Zaphod
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
To point out the obvious: Those do not have large muslim population segments, so less water for the jihadis to swim in.
Septim Dynasty
Three countries are the most stable ones in the ASEAN with no insurgency or terrorism whatsoever.
Given how the Defence Minister of Japan visited Vietnam a day ago, so it is possible.
William Bjornson
Maybe the warning should be for SEVEN countries:
Swelling Anti-Asian Violence: Who Is Being Attacked Wherehttps://www.nytimes.com › 2021/04/03 › anti-asian-attacks Apr 3, 2021 — There have been many more attacks on people of Asian descent in which hate is not a clear motivation the way it is when racial slurs are ...
Anti-Asian hate crimes in California jumped 107% - Los ...
https://www.latimes.com › california › story › california...
Jun 30, 2021 — From assaults on senior citizens in the Bay Area to the shooting of six women at Atlanta-area spas, violence against Asians has surged ...
Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise. - USA ...
https://www.usatoday.com › news › nation › 2021/02/27
Feb 27, 2021 — Asian Americans are calling on political leaders and law enforcement to address growing concerns over coronavirus-related racial attacks.
albaleo
I was surprised too, but I looked on the UK government's travel advice pages and it says this about Singapore:
"Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Singapore."
https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/singapore/terrorism
All the other countries in the article are also described as places where terrorist attacks are likely or very likely.
Hello there
False flag fear mongering?
Garigarikun
I'm sure they have a credible source of intel. Aside from collaborating closely with Western countries, Japan also has its own quite capable intelligence gathering abilities.
That being said, for some reason the first thing that popped into my mind when reading this was that article about how the Taliban in Afghanistan was reaching out to Japan to try and establish relations. I hope they aren't the source!
Seesaw7
Japanese are getting paranoid.
Dave
From Who? That is what I want to know, Why is it a secret?
Matej
paranoia at its best thanks to covid we are locked here in Japan...
Farmboy
Well, if this vague information is what they got, then they have to share it, If something bad happens, then everyone will be finger-pointing, saying, “Why didn’t you tell us?”
Mark
Falls Alarm!???
kaimycahl
Look at the countries named The warning applies to Japanese citizens in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar. All of these countries are pretty much Muslim.
WilliB
Toshihiro
Does your "Philippines" include Mindanao? I would say your Japanese national would have som additional worries there.
kurisupisu
When is JT going to have articles about ‘real life’ in Japan?
jl
I like Japan and Japanese people. But YOU KNOW NOTHING. Y' all need to be less naive. It's like you're living in a marble. A lot of people in Asia don't like you for your success. Pls concentrate on raising more kids instead of hiring overseas. That takes a lot for me to say, being offended by JT a lot cuz I have Chinese ancestry
bokuda
Japan has no resources, no skills.
They need to invest in education and IT.
Some high skilled immigrants would be welcome.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Japan is getting paranoid because Japan have to please America. Every country have their own secret service and they will know if there are threats to their citizens lives.
BeerDeliveryGuy
All those countries have an active Muslim insurgent element.
If or when a terrorist attack does happen, the same critics will be quick to criticize Japan for lack of hazard management, and heiwa-boke…