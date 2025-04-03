 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan warns consumers about safety of bicycle helmets sold online

0 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese government-affiliated body has warned consumers about bicycle helmets sold on major domestic online platforms claiming to meet European Union safety standards, saying some are not compliant, its website showed Wednesday.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan said there are no legal standards on bicycle helmet safety in the country, although wearing one has been strongly encouraged for cyclists since April 2023. Japan relies solely on guidelines set by industry groups.

After testing six products that appeared at the top of search results by dropping them from a specified height, the center found that three failed to meet EU standards -- one of the key global benchmarks -- for head impact absorption.

Some of the helmets surveyed also failed to meet safety standards for other regulations, including chin strap strength and resistance to slipping off. None of the products met all EU requirements, the center said.

The center urges consumers to check that a helmet contains shock-absorbing material before using it.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keto Diet in Japan: What To Look Out For

Savvy Tokyo

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Arima Onsen Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

15 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Museum Grutto Pass 2025

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo