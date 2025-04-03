Japan warns consumers about safety of bicycle helmets sold online

A Japanese government-affiliated body has warned consumers about bicycle helmets sold on major domestic online platforms claiming to meet European Union safety standards, saying some are not compliant, its website showed Wednesday.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan said there are no legal standards on bicycle helmet safety in the country, although wearing one has been strongly encouraged for cyclists since April 2023. Japan relies solely on guidelines set by industry groups.

After testing six products that appeared at the top of search results by dropping them from a specified height, the center found that three failed to meet EU standards -- one of the key global benchmarks -- for head impact absorption.

Some of the helmets surveyed also failed to meet safety standards for other regulations, including chin strap strength and resistance to slipping off. None of the products met all EU requirements, the center said.

The center urges consumers to check that a helmet contains shock-absorbing material before using it.

© KYODO