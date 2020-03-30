Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Japan warship, China fishing boat collide in East China Sea

1 Comment
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A Japanese destroyer collided with a Chinese fishing boat in the East China Sea on Monday but no one was injured, the Defense Ministry said.

The collision caused a hole in the destroyer Shimakaze above its waterline, but it was still able to move on its own, the ministry said.

The cause of the collision and other details including the ships' movements before the accident are under investigation, the ministry said.

The site of the accident, about 650 kilometers (400 miles) west of the Japanese island of Yakushima, is far to the north of an area disputed between the two countries, it said.

Japan and China have disputes over Japanese controlled-islands that China also claims. The uninhabited islets are called Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Chinese.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

incidents like this really makes me wonder, the sea is a vast and open road for ships and unlike aircraft, they have more time and warning to avoid each other. It's like walking in a park and someone still manages to graze your shoulder like you're getting off a crowded train. Not a maritime guy so I have no idea

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog