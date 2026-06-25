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Map shows projected path of two typhoons approaching Japan. Image: Weathernews
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Japan weather agency warns of heavy rain as 2 typhoons approach

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TOKYO

Japan's weather agency on Thursday warned of heavy rain along the Pacific coast from southwestern to eastern Japan over the coming days as two typhoons approached the country.

JR Central, which operates shinkansen bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka, said some services could be canceled or delayed from the first departures on Saturday as Typhoon Mekkhala nears.

The typhoon, this year's seventh, was located southeast of Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture on Thursday evening and is forecast to approach areas along the Pacific coast of the Japanese archipelago through around Saturday. Typhoon Higos is also moving northward over waters east of the Philippines.

Downpours hit western Japan on Thursday due to a seasonal rain front and a low-pressure system, with the two typhoons expected to increase rainfall.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also pointed to risks of landslides and swollen rivers, while urging people in areas such as Okinawa and the Amami Islands to remain on alert for violent winds.

Hundreds of thousands of people in western and southwestern prefectures, such as Yamaguchi and Fukuoka, were affected by evacuation orders due to the rain, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Toyota Motor Corp decided to suspend operations at a plant in Fukuoka Prefecture from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon due to nearby road closures caused by heavy rain.

Nissan Motor Co also said it plans to halt some production lines at a plant in the prefecture from Thursday night into early Friday due to delays in parts deliveries.

The Ground Self-Defense Force, meanwhile, canceled a planned V-22 Osprey transport aircraft flight to Miyako Island on Thursday due to the typhoon.

The flight would have marked the first landing by a GSDF Osprey on the island and was part of the Resolute Dragon field exercise with the U.S. Marine Corps to enhance island defense capabilities.

Training that was also scheduled on the island on Saturday may be changed depending on the weather.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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1 Comment
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I know it's siupposed to be the rainy season now, but this is ridiculous...

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