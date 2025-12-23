 Japan Today
Japan weighs 2,000-3,000 yen fee for new pre-travel screening system

TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering charging visiting foreigners a fee of about 2,000 yen to 3,000 yen for a planned online pre-travel screening system called JESTA, a source familiar with the matter said.

Japan aims to launch the electronic travel authorization program in fiscal 2028, as inbound visitors are expected to top 40 million this year, and there are hopes it will generate a steady source of revenue.

The JESTA, aimed at preventing terrorism and illegal employment of foreign visitors to Japan, applies to countries and regions whose people are exempt from obtaining short-term stay visas.

The government is weighing submitting a bill to amend the immigration control law in the next regular Diet session to create the system.

Similar programs adopted in the United States and Canada charge fees of roughly 1,000 to 6,000 yen. Japan is considering using the revenue for emergency support for foreign visitors during disasters, the source said.

