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Japan weighs doubling budget for supporting anime, content industries

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TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering doubling its budget for supporting content industries such as anime, games and music to around 100 billion yen, sources close to the matter said.

The government plans to secure at least 500 billion yen over the next five years to promote overseas expansion, with the funding request to be included in fiscal 2027 budget proposals to be compiled this summer.

The discussion on reorganization comes as the public-private Cool Japan Fund Inc, established more than a decade ago to promote products linked to Japanese culture overseas, has accumulated massive losses due to poor performance by companies in which it had invested.

The government aims to finalize its policy direction by the end of the year. However, it remains unclear whether securing additional funding for a new initiative before the organization has produced tangible results would lead to an effective outcome.

The content industry is one of 17 sectors, including semiconductors, in which the government is promoting growth investment.

Overseas sales in the industry total around 6 trillion yen annually, exceeding the value of semiconductor exports, and the government has set a goal of increasing the figure to 20 trillion yen by 2033.

In the key areas of anime and manga, the government would support training translators and using artificial intelligence to produce works for overseas audiences. It also plans to strengthen measures against increasingly sophisticated piracy by overseas sites.

For games, the government would promote the development of markets for smartphone and computer titles, which have more room to grow than home console games. It is also pushing overseas expansion and talent development in music, films and dramas.

Support for content industries is also widespread abroad, with South Korea's annual budget reaching about 76 billion yen in 2023. In Japan, the business community has called for expanded funding while a group of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers is seeking at least 500 billion yen over five years.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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