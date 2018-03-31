Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Whalers return from Antarctic; no protest activities reported

5 Comments
SHIMONOSEKI

Three Japanese whaling vessels returned to the southwestern port of Shimonoseki on Saturday after hunting 333 minke whales in the Antarctic Ocean as planned.

The vessels did not meet any protest by anti-whaling group Sea Shepherd, according to the Fisheries Agency. The group said in August it would not try to stop what Japan calls "research whaling" this time.

The International Court of Justice ruled in 2014 against Japan's whaling program, ordering its suspension. Japan resumed the program in fiscal 2015 after submitting a revamped plan to the International Whaling Commission, capping the number of catches to a third of the previous level.

The return of the three whalers, including the 8,145-ton mother ship Nisshin Maru, to the port in Yamaguchi Prefecture marked completion of the Antarctic Ocean whaling program for fiscal 2017, which ends Saturday.

Japan says it collects scientific data necessary to manage whale stocks and the ecosystem in the Antarctic.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Excellent and that is the way it should be.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

More whale meat for the freezers.

If it was really about research, they wouldn't then turn around and sell / distribute the whale meat.

Research, my a$$!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

who cares whales are no different than cows or pigs

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good, can't stand those sea shepherd hypocrites and race baiters.

Killing whales for food is no different than people in other countries killing animals for food.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Idiotic posters....

Cows and pigs are plentiful and from birth until being killed, maybe 3/4 years. Oh, and harvested within country boundaries.

Whales are anything but cows or pigs or chickens. And Japan goes thousands of miles away to kill them... for research.

Research?? Who the heck in Japan is clambering to eat whale meat??! Except for Abe's friends in the whaling industry.

I despise people who pull the false analogies and racism charges. Please. Such lazy intellectual arguments.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

