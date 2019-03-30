Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan whaling vessel leaves on last mission before IWC withdrawal

0 Comments
WAKAYAMA

A whaling vessel has left on the last mission of what the government calls a scientific research program before the country withdraws from the International Whaling Commission and starts commercial whaling from July.

The No. 7 Katsu Maru of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, departed Friday from the town known for its whaling and dolphin-hunting culture to join several other vessels on the mission to catch minke whales between April and June.

The vessels are scheduled to catch 80 whales off Miyagi and Aomori prefectures in northeastern Japan and another 47 whales off Abashiri in the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido to collect data on their age and size among other information.

The Taiji vessel is expected to take part in commercial whaling, which Japan will resume on July 1 for the first time in 31 years, the day after it officially leaves the IWC.

The ship will hunt minke whales for about a week from its base to be located in Kushiro in Hokkaido, or Hachinohe in Aomori, which have facilities for processing whales.

Japan halted commercial whaling in line with a moratorium adopted in 1982 by the IWC, and has hunted whales for what it claims to be scientific research since 1987, a practice criticized internationally as a cover for commercial whaling.

Tokyo notified the IWC of its pullout in December after its proposal to resume commercial whaling and change decision-making rules at the body was rejected at its annual meeting in September amid a long-standing rift between pro- and anti-whaling nations.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog