 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Colony of the Bordetella pertussis bacterium that causes pertussis, a whooping cough.
Colony of the Bordetella pertussis bacterium that causes pertussis, a whooping cough. Image: Gilnature/iStock
national

Japan whooping cough cases hit record above 50,000

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of whooping cough cases in Japan this year has surpassed 50,000 for the first time since comparable data became available in 2018, figures from a national health research institute showed Tuesday.

Preliminary data from the Japan Institute for Health Security showed that the number of cases reported by hospitals and clinics across the country in the July 14-20 period reached 3,908, marking a record-high for the fifth consecutive week.

It brought the cumulative total to 52,490, topping the previous record of 16,845 cases in the whole of 2019.

A highly infectious bacterial disease, whooping cough, also known as pertussis, begins with cold-like symptoms and gradually progresses to severe coughing.

Infants are particularly susceptible to developing severe complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis, which can prove fatal.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Insane Food Challenges in Japan (If You’re Hungry Enough)

GaijinPot Blog

Jodogahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Looking For Labubu in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes & Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Food

Sudachi: Japanese Baby Lime Cookie Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Tax Returns in Japan Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Shiramizu Amida-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: ‘Kink Shaming Boyfriend’

Savvy Tokyo

Tatsuzawa Fudo Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel

PokéPark Kanto: New Pokemon Theme Park in Japan Opens 2026

GaijinPot Blog