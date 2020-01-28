Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Evacuation of Japanese nationals from Wuhan delayed due to negotiations with China

1 Comment
TOKYO

Chartered flights out of Wuhan to bring home Japanese nationals will not operate on Tuesday morning as originally planned due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The Japanese government said it was working as quickly as possible with local authorities to help repatriate any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.

The government said it hopes to send the first plane on Tuesday night.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Negotiations?

Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

oldman_13Today  10:25 am JST

Negotiations?

Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?

It's not as easy as it sounds. You'd need to:

1) Identify those individuals eligible to be repatriated and their contact information,

2) Contact them and find out of they do actually wish to be repatriated (eg family commitments etc)

3) Arrange for them to be at a given place at a given time.

4) Arrange for special transport (exempt from travel restrictions, because remember the city is in complete lock down. No cars, buses, trains, subway etc) to collect collect them at the given place time.

5) Arrange transport to the nearest airport.

6) Medically screen them.

7) Exempt an aircraft from flight restrictions etc

8) Deal with the usual issues of immigration, visas etc etc etc because you are not going through the normal channels.

All while a number of other countries are trying to do the same thing.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Evacuees will talk freely when they arrive in Japan what’s happening in Wuhan. CCP doesn’t like it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@oldman_13

Negotiations about what? 

China is not letting non-Japanese family members of Japanese citizens or dual citizens from leaving China.

Only Japanese citizens may leave. Anyone holding Chinese citizenship(including dual citizenship) must stay.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Would like to see if other nations' evac plans like the U.S. amd U.K. are progressing or running into same delays as well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gunma

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining