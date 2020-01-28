Evacuation of Japanese nationals from Wuhan delayed due to negotiations with China

Chartered flights out of Wuhan to bring home Japanese nationals will not operate on Tuesday morning as originally planned due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The Japanese government said it was working as quickly as possible with local authorities to help repatriate any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.

The government said it hopes to send the first plane on Tuesday night.

