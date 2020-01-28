Evacuation of Japanese nationals from Wuhan delayed due to negotiations with China

Chartered flights out of Wuhan to bring home Japanese nationals will not operate on Tuesday morning as originally planned due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
The Japanese government said it was working as quickly as possible with local authorities to help repatriate any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.
The government said it hopes to send the first plane on Tuesday night.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
oldman_13
Negotiations?
Negotiations about what? Get them on the plane, fly out. What's there to negotiate?
InspectorGadget
oldman_13Today 10:25 am JST
It's not as easy as it sounds. You'd need to:
1) Identify those individuals eligible to be repatriated and their contact information,
2) Contact them and find out of they do actually wish to be repatriated (eg family commitments etc)
3) Arrange for them to be at a given place at a given time.
4) Arrange for special transport (exempt from travel restrictions, because remember the city is in complete lock down. No cars, buses, trains, subway etc) to collect collect them at the given place time.
5) Arrange transport to the nearest airport.
6) Medically screen them.
7) Exempt an aircraft from flight restrictions etc
8) Deal with the usual issues of immigration, visas etc etc etc because you are not going through the normal channels.
All while a number of other countries are trying to do the same thing.
jj1067
Evacuees will talk freely when they arrive in Japan what’s happening in Wuhan. CCP doesn’t like it.
Samit Basu
@oldman_13
China is not letting non-Japanese family members of Japanese citizens or dual citizens from leaving China.
Only Japanese citizens may leave. Anyone holding Chinese citizenship(including dual citizenship) must stay.
OssanAmerica
Would like to see if other nations' evac plans like the U.S. amd U.K. are progressing or running into same delays as well.