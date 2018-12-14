Gov't aims to have new foreign workers focus on regional areas

The Japanese government plans to take measures to make regional labor markets accessible to foreign blue-collar workers to avoid them concentrating in large cities such as Tokyo when the country starts accepting them under the new visa system next year, the government's top spokesman said Thursday.
With the recent enactment of revised immigration laws, the government has compiled a draft basic policy on how to run the new visa system under which Japan will accept up to 345,150 foreign workers aged 18 or older in 14 fields, including construction, in five years from April next year.
While rural areas face more serious labor shortages, concerns remain as to whether local governments are in a position to provide sufficient language education, welfare services and housing to accept more foreign workers.
"When the revised law was passed, there was a supplementary resolution to prevent workers concentrating in Tokyo, so we would like to properly address that issue among others," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a news conference.
Though stopping short of giving specifics, the draft policy calls for taking "necessary measures" to meet the needs of foreign workers, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The Cabinet is expected to endorse the policy plan this month, paving the way for the government to finalize measures to meet workers' needs in their daily lives, the sources said. For instance, the government will promote multilingual consultation to give foreign workers equal access to public services.
At the same time, it will also set industry-specific rules, they said. As an example, home-visit care will be excluded from the services that foreign care-givers at nursing homes will be allowed to provide.
The basic policy states that employers must outline their objective in requesting to hire foreign workers and give specific reasons.
It also requires employers not to discriminate between Japanese and foreign workers in terms of pay, and calls for them to provide various support measures, such as holding orientation sessions, providing transportation upon arrival and departure, and assisting with language learning.
Japan has decided to hold language exams for the applicants for the new working status categories in eight countries, with arrangements already made in seven of them, according to other sources.
The seven are Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia.
To address possible human rights issues such as exploitation by brokers, the Japanese government also seeks to sign an information-sharing agreement with the governments of the countries from which most of the workers are expected to come so as to have access to details of relevant police investigations, the sources said.© KYODO
Yubaru
Right, I will believe it when I see it! Just how many previously quit their jobs because of discrimination and being under paid?
Unscrupulous business owners will find ways to avoid this, "hidden" charges, like room and boarding, "language training" and all sorts of others, will be used to use and abuse these foreigners!
Yubaru
Right, don't trust the foreigners right off the bat, under the guise of "communication problems". Don't want to give them the opportunity to interact directly with too many locals!
Some might get married and end up staying!
kurisupisu
Hundreds of young ‘trainees’ have already perished in Japan from the thousands that have already come here.The number is bound to increase as they are used for dangerous work that the Japanese avoid and will be subject to life in rural Japan which will be culturally different.
Troubling times ahead.....
garymalmgren
kurisupisuToday 07:44 am JST
Hundreds of young ‘trainees’ have already perished in Japan
By "perish" do you mean die?
Could you provide a source for that claim?
rgcivilian1
Per the above postings, yes discrimination would be a concern if one is not white or Asian. At least the chances of a being white or of Asian descent are 90% higher of getting the job no matter how dangerous...
seadog538
If they are going to be provided with "orientation sessions" "language training" "cultural awareness programs" etc. where and when will they find the time to work?
Goodlucktoyou
So send the mostly male slave Labourers, to rural areas! Their salary will go to the people smugglers/yakusa/triad whatever. If female, snack bar overtime. If male...crime. I live in the countryside and at my local combini, nobody locks car doors and 30% leave the engine running. Of course handbags and briefcases are left in the unlocked car.
many migrants may not be used to school girls wandering around freely in miniskirts. As they don’t have money, they will get extremely frustrated and no communication skills. With alcohol, cheap here, who knows what will happen?
im not racist, but this will be a disaster. I’m a foreigner with a degree, have a wonderful partner and can support myself. Also I’m not Asian. But imagine you are desperate for money or short time girl fun...disaster.
so abe wants to send them to the countryside where people don’t lock the doors in their houses?
jcapan
Yeah, I know. It's not like a good number of our beloved police and SDF forces don't have a habit of taking upskirt vids or paying for sex with minors.
Again, you nailed it! B/C our locals would never ever do anything bad while intoxicated, then claim woopsy, I was drunk!
Yes, the world's best non racists always begin their sentences with "im not racist but..." Good god, you couldn't have better caricatured classic xenophobia. think what happens to many foreigners in Japan is we start sucking our teeth at the gauche foreigners from poor countries as a means of currying favor with our hosts.
kohakuebisu
I say it every time, but if this scheme even partially replaces underworld brokers bringing people in, it will be a plus.
On the subject of "orientations", it won't happen, but they should be by the government by themselves to tell immigrant workers their rights and that they are, cough, cough, supposed to get the same pay that Japanese would.
Spitfire
Garymalmgren.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/12/13/national/justice-ministry-reveals-174-foreign-technical-interns-japan-died-2010-2017/
Disillusioned
An agreement that won't be worth the paper it is written on.
Their master plan is to send all these young foreigners out bush to avoid them creating communities in the cities. Just another reason these young people are not gonna come. They'll go nuts living in the rural areas.
UncleBudah
80% of the foreigners in the constructionfirk will end up at Fukushima , without even knowing it.
(History it’s bound to repeat)
seadog538
The residents of the country areas that the foreign workers are going to may have to make a lot of "adjustments" in their lives as have people in other countries where this sort of thing has happened. Some places have changed so much that the original inhabitants have left to live in more "suitable" places.
kurisupisu
@Spitfire
Thanks for providing that link.
And I have met people that were recruited to do work in Fukushima from Pakistan and Afghanistan- they had no idea where they were until they noticed that everybody had masks on,which creeped them out no end!
Arthur Erri
according to official announcement,
Japan's exploitation "skill intern" system has killed 174 interns in 8 years.
goldorak
The seven are Vietnam, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia.
@goodluck, have you ever been to SEA? what a bizarre post!
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
So, cheap labour to do the dirty jobs that Japanese do not want to do, at cheap salaries ??? only in the country side ???. This say very much abt the thoughts of every Japanese ???. Roots, the show abt slavery is still alive. Good luck , now there are Japanese with no brains and slavery in mind. Poor good Japanese. This is yr image to the world. What have Japanese to complain abt China ???.At least, China have the courage to move forward.I am very sad for Japan & good Japanese citizens. I am not from china but it distress me to see such kind of actions. High tech & developed country ???,my foot.
spaghettiplease
farming?
JeffLee
The rich corporations need cheap exploitable non-organized labor, even though they're already raking the highest profits in modern Japanese history. Seriously, you got a problem with that?
Joeintokyo
This is a shame. I totally disagree with it.
Educator60
Arthur ErriDec. 14 05:27 pm JST
“according to official announcement,
Japan's exploitation "skill intern" system has killed 174 interns in 8 years.”
I highly doubt there is any official announcement that declared the system killed all of those people.
GW
GoodLuck,
You talking about the school girls or slave labourer's LOL!!! Hard to tell