Japan work-related mental illness cases top 1,000; record for 6th year

The number of mental disorder cases recognized as work-related in Japan rose by 172 in fiscal 2024 to 1,055, marking a record high for the sixth straight year, the government said Wednesday, with harassment by superiors cited as the leading cause.

Of the total, 88 cases involved suicides or suicide attempts in the fiscal year that ended in March, up nine from the previous year, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

Physical and verbal harassment by superiors accounted for 224 cases of mental disorders, followed by significant changes in workload or job duties at 119.

Abuse by customers, including physical and verbal violence against workers, was the third most common cause of mental disorders, with 108 cases reported and 78 involving women.

Harassment by customers was added to the list of incidents eligible for workers' compensation due to mental stress starting in fiscal 2023.

"There are a certain number of workers who are under strong stress due to human relationships within their workplaces and to changes in the environment," a ministry official said.

By occupation, the highest number of workers' compensation cases for mental health issues was among those in social security and welfare, totaling 270 cases.

By age, 283 cases involved people in their 40s, 245 in their 30s and 243 in their 20s.

The number of applications filed for workers' compensation due to mental illness hit a record high of 3,780, up 205 from the previous year, according to the ministry.

