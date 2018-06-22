Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan has notoriously long working hours Photo: AFP/File
Kobe gov't official's pay docked for repeatedly taking lunch 3 minutes early

By Martin Bureau
TOKYO

A Japanese city official has been reprimanded and fined for repeatedly leaving his desk during work hours -- but only for around three minutes to buy lunch.

The official, who works at the waterworks bureau in Kobe, began his designated lunch break early 26 times over the space of seven months, according to a city spokesman.

"The lunch break is from noon to 1 p.m. He left his desk before the break," the spokesman told AFP on Thursday.

The official, 64, had half a day's pay docked as punishment and the bosses called a news conference to apologise. "It's deeply regrettable that this misconduct took place. We're sorry," a bureau official told reporters, bowing deeply.

The worker was in violation of a public service law stating that officials have to concentrate on their jobs, according to the bureau. The news sparked a heated debate on Japanese social media, with many defending the official.

"It's sheer madness. It's crazy. What about leaving your desk to smoke?" said one Twitter user.

"Is this a bad joke? Does this mean we cannot even go to the bathroom?" said another.

The city had previously suspended another official in February for a month after he had left his office numerous times to buy a ready-made lunch box during work hours.

The official was absent a total of 55 hours over six months, according to the city.

That is sheer madness, probably some superviser has it in for the guy and using any petty excuse to nail him...

i understand if it was 30min or so.. but 3 min?

As a citizen I would be more angry they actually wasted public money and time to pursue this.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Nonsense, with all the problems that Japan's officials should be working to solve, they spend time their time worrying about this??

2 ( +2 / -0 )

As a former citizen of Kobe, I can attest to overall excellent level of its public servants. To what extent, if any, the stereotypical Japanese obsession with timeliness plays into making a competent, civil and dedicated work force I will leave to the specialists. Still, I have my opinion,namely, the obsession with the small picture, the value of the optics of a situation, the compulsive timeliness and the over concern with squeezing the very last bit of the ever diminishing return is what makes Japan Japan.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Black Sabaath

This is a part of Japan most of us would actually like done away with.

I think that we can still be Japanese and do a good job and be civil without being bullied and or publicly shamed for nonsense. Japan also has its girl band members shaving their heads and fake crying into cameras if they break a rule, companies often ridicule and scold adults like they would a child...all relics from a time that should be past...not what makes Japan, Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I didn't realize you speak for Japanese. Oh, wait. You don't.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If my boss did that back when I was punching a clock, I'd never answer email or the phone after work hours again. I'd never stay late, once. I'd never work 15 min on a weekend even if it saved 10 hrs of weekday work.

Basically, I'd watch the clock to the second from that point forward, until I found a better job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

