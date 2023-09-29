Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan zoo worker dies after apparent lion attack

4 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

An animal keeper died apparently after being attacked by a lion at a zoo in northeastern Japan, police and the facility's operator said Thursday.

Kenichi Kato, 53, was found bleeding from the neck in the lion cage at Tohoku Safari Park in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 3:25 p.m., the police said, adding he was taken to a hospital in an unresponsive state and later pronounced dead.

The scar suggested Kato had been mauled by an animal, and security camera footage showed a lion pounce on him, according to the police and the zoo's vice president Norichika Kumakubo.

Kato, an experienced staffer who had worked at the zoo for more than 25 years, was apparently attacked while trying to close the door between the cage and the workers' passage, Kumakubo said.

The zoo said it will be closed until safety management measures are improved.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

The scar suggested Kato had been mauled by an animal, and security camera footage showed a lion pounce on him,

Isn't that obvious? Another obvious fact, he was inside lion cage.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Oops !

Someone forgot to give the lion it's distemper shot

Oh well

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Isn't that obvious? Another obvious fact, he was inside lion cage.

Ahem...

was apparently attacked while trying to close the door between the cage and the workers' passage,

No !

What's obvious was he was attacked between the cage and the workers passage

Facepalm

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Isn't that obvious? Another obvious fact, he was inside lion cage.

He wasn't inside the lions cage when he was attacked and nowhere in the article does it say so

Obviously attention to detail isn't obvious to some

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Perhaps there's a misunderstanding between oblivious and obvious

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It's a wild animal that has been forced to live its life in a prison. OFC they lash out. No doubt they will put the lion down, for simply doing what lions do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Job Notice: What’sApp/SNS Fake Message Requests

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Sweets Full of Fall Flavor

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips for Surviving Life in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Hinjitsukan

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: October Falafel Night

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel