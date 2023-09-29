Japan zoo worker dies after apparent lion attack

An animal keeper died apparently after being attacked by a lion at a zoo in northeastern Japan, police and the facility's operator said Thursday.
Kenichi Kato, 53, was found bleeding from the neck in the lion cage at Tohoku Safari Park in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, at around 3:25 p.m., the police said, adding he was taken to a hospital in an unresponsive state and later pronounced dead.
The scar suggested Kato had been mauled by an animal, and security camera footage showed a lion pounce on him, according to the police and the zoo's vice president Norichika Kumakubo.
Kato, an experienced staffer who had worked at the zoo for more than 25 years, was apparently attacked while trying to close the door between the cage and the workers' passage, Kumakubo said.
The zoo said it will be closed until safety management measures are improved.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Isn't that obvious? Another obvious fact, he was inside lion cage.
Randy Daytona
Oops !
Someone forgot to give the lion it's distemper shot
Oh well
Randy Daytona
Ahem...
No !
What's obvious was he was attacked between the cage and the workers passage
Facepalm
Randy Daytona
He wasn't inside the lions cage when he was attacked and nowhere in the article does it say so
Obviously attention to detail isn't obvious to some
Randy Daytona
Perhaps there's a misunderstanding between oblivious and obvious
Chabbawanga
It's a wild animal that has been forced to live its life in a prison. OFC they lash out. No doubt they will put the lion down, for simply doing what lions do.