A Zipair aircraft takes off from Narita airport. Photo: KYODO file
national

Japanese airline Zipair ditches 'Z' logo to avoid pro-Russia misunderstanding

TOKYO

Low-cost carrier Zipair Tokyo Inc says it will ditch its logo featuring the letter Z, a pro-war symbol often seen on Russian military vehicles, to avoid misunderstanding.

The president of the wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co told a press conference at Narita airport on Wednesday that some people might see the current logo as indicating the company approves of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation," Shingo Nishida said.

The new logo will be a geometric pattern in green, black and white, the company said.

The budget airline currently operates flights connecting Narita with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore and Los Angeles.

Zipair, which began operations in 2020 as an LCC specializing in international flights, plans to launch its sixth route to San Jose, California, in December.

The new logo will be put into use on Saturday. The letter Z has been painted on the vertical tail of its B-787s.

The mark of Zorro. Z… Hmmm…

So, Zipair. How about a zip/zipper?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Note to Zipair - The letter V is also not recommended. Perhaps a large picture of a zipper on the tail would be more appropriate.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Wow, 2022 and people get offended by this?

Anywho, I highly recommend this airline as I flew this for the first time back in May and it was a pleasant experience. There are some nitpicks here and there, but it is hard to argue for the price. The bare minimum is all there like new 787 planes, engineers and technicians from JAL, veterans mixed with new CAs on board, comfy but not the roomiest seats, Wifi that is slow to start but works when you get it going, reliable pilot, clean lavatory, and so on.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Even before the Russia thing, that has got to be the most unimaginative tail logo ever. Somebody literally just typed a Z in Times New Roman. Have some pride in your business people!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Virtue.signal

reason= none

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

does Ueno Xoo have any xebras?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

