Japanese airline Zipair ditches 'Z' logo to avoid pro-Russia misunderstanding

Low-cost carrier Zipair Tokyo Inc says it will ditch its logo featuring the letter Z, a pro-war symbol often seen on Russian military vehicles, to avoid misunderstanding.

The president of the wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co told a press conference at Narita airport on Wednesday that some people might see the current logo as indicating the company approves of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I think some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation," Shingo Nishida said.

The new logo will be a geometric pattern in green, black and white, the company said.

The budget airline currently operates flights connecting Narita with Bangkok, Seoul, Honolulu, Singapore and Los Angeles.

Zipair, which began operations in 2020 as an LCC specializing in international flights, plans to launch its sixth route to San Jose, California, in December.

The new logo will be put into use on Saturday. The letter Z has been painted on the vertical tail of its B-787s.

