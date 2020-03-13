Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The sign reads: “Thank you for riding with us even during this difficult time.” Photo: @DQN9
national

Japanese airline thanks passengers during coronavirus slump with special message

2 Comments
By Shannon, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Skymark Airlines, which has ranked number one in on-time performance in Japan for two consecutive years, is on their way to having the best customer service in an unexpected way too. With Japanese airports looking pretty sparse in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus spread, Skymark Airlines is just one of many businesses and industries hurting.

That didn’t stop them from doing their best to show their appreciation to customers who boarded a flight departing from Hokkaido. Twitter user @DQN9 posted the picture above taken from within the aircraft before takeoff. The sign reads, “Thank you for riding with us even during this difficult time.”

The touching photo has garnered over 100,000 Retweets and 500,000 Likes so far, and it’s likely that it’s been seen by many more. But the fun doesn’t end there; Twitter user @KNDFTJ followed up with their own Skymark message photo.

▼ This one reads, “Hokkaido was delicious, right? Come and eat here again!”

Screen Shot 2020-03-14 at 12.15.51.png

Netizens enjoyed these displays of gratitude as much as the posters and chimed in with their own thoughts.

“I work in the same field of expertise, and I think this is excellent customer service. Keep fighting, Japan!”

“I instantly started tearing up when I saw the man waving his hand! I’m so touched by their efforts during a time when so many people are in dire straits.”

“I like how Skymark smoothly boards passengers in order of window seats, middle seats, and aisle seats. They’re not the only ones whose staff waves to you as you leave, but I always wave back.”

While we’re not sure when this COVID-19 outbreak will settle down and business will start booming again, at least we can rest assured that Japan’s excellent customer service won’t slow down, and that Skymark will surely have more customers eager to experience theirs.

Sources: Twitter/@DQN9, Twitter/@KNDFTJ via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Kyoto tourist crowds disappearing due to coronavirus outbreak, creating travel crisis/opportunity

-- Is new “One Piece” plane awesome fan service or just a cynical cash grab?

-- Japanese revolving sushi restaurant chain stops revolving during coronavirus outbreak

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Small acts of kindness or simply showing concern always go s long way. Arigato.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

When we flew JAL to Taiwan in December and back in early January before we left, they wanted to know about health issues. Diabetes 1 was one. They were so kind as to make a special meal for my wife and when they served it, they served my regular meal at the same time so we could eat together. Food in economy was actually good. That is service.

Is SKYMARK just as good?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon