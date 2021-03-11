Japanese airlines asked to cap arrivals from abroad amid pandemic

Japanese airlines operating international flights have been asked by the transport ministry to limit weekly arrivals to up to 3,400 each in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The restrictions came into effect Monday. Meanwhile, overseas airlines operating flights to Narita, Haneda and Kansai airports, all popular international transport hubs, have been required to reduce arrivals to up to 80 people per flight from the current 100 starting March 19, according to the sources.

Japan Airlines Co has stopped pre-order ticket sales for flights from Britain, France and Germany, which have all seen an increasing number of coronavirus variant cases, since Saturday through March 31.

Domestic rival All Nippon Airways Co has stopped accepting new reservations for all international flights to Japan since Monday through March 21. The suspension may be extended, it said.

