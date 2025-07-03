 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Pakutaso
national

Japanese airlines enacting new mobile battery carry-on rules this month

0 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

One of the great conveniences about modern travel is that there’s no longer a need to pack a bulky guidebook, multiple maps, a camera with spare film, and reading/listening material to keep yourself entertained on the plane ride to your destination. Nowadays, your phone can handle all that stuff for you but the tradeoff is that if your battery goes dead, you lose access to all of those things.

So if you’re getting ready for a big trip to Japan soon, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re bringing not only your phone with you, but a mobile battery/power bank too. If so, though, you’ll want to be aware of new rules regarding bringing such items onboard planes of Japan Airlines/JAL, ANA, and many other Japanese carriers.

The new rules were developed jointly by the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan and the Japanese government’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, who cited the incident that took place in January at South Korea’s Gimhae International Airport in which a fire broke out in an Air Busan airliner as it was preparing for takeoff, requiring an emergency evacuation and resulting in injuries to multiple passengers. The source of the fire was traced to a mobile battery inside a passenger’s carry-on bag which they had placed in an overhead bin.

To prevent such a situation from occurring, the new Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan/MLITT rules prohibit placing mobile batteries in overhead compartments. With mobile batteries already not allowed to be placed in checked luggage, this leaves carry-on luggage under passengers’ seats or seatback pockets as the only remaining places for them during flight, so that if a battery begins smoking or burning it can be more quickly noticed and dealt with by the cabin crew. In addition, if the battery is being used to charge another device or is itself being charged via onboard power outlets, the rules state that it should be in an accessible location where its current condition can be easily monitored.

The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan consists of the following 19 airlines:

● Japan Airlines/JAL

● ANA

● Peach

● Jetstar

● Zipair

● NCA

● JTA

● JAC

● Air Do

● Air Japan

● Solaseed Air

● Starflyer

● ANA Wings

● J-Air

● Skymark Airlines

● FDA

● Spring Japan

● Ibex

It’s unclear whether the Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan’s authority extends to flights operated by its members for routes entirely outside of Japan, but at the very least the regulations will apply to international flights to/from Japan on those airlines, as well as domestic flights within Japan.

The new regulations go into effect July 8.

Source: Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- JAL voted most reliable airline in the world

-- Japan Airlines abolishes use of “ladies and gentlemen” in English for sake of sexual minorities

-- Pikachu and other Pokémon star in airline ANA’s new safety video!【Videos】

© SoraNews24

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo