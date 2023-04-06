Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gen Yasunori Morishita, chief of staff of the GSDF, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday night. Photo: KYODO
national

Ground Self Defense Force says helicopter carrying 10 crashed into ocean

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A missing Japanese Ground Self Defense Force helicopter carrying 10 crew members is believed to have crashed into the sea off a southern island after objects appearing to be aircraft parts were spotted in the area, an official said Thursday.

The UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on Thursday afternoon while on a reconnaissance mission north of Miyako island, the chief of staff of the Ground Self Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita, said at a news conference.

Debris believed to be aircraft parts was spotted in the area, he said.

The government is aggressively building up its defense capability in southwestern Japan in response to China's increasingly assertive military activity in the region, including Taiwan.

Kyodo News said Japanese coast guard ships also found traces of oil that may be related to the missing helicopter, but officials declined to confirm the report.

Morishita said the helicopter was stationed at a key regional army base in Kumamoto prefecture on the southern main island of Kyushu, and one of its 10 crew members is the division commander, Yuichi Sakamoto.

Morishita said the helicopter disappeared from radar earlier than previously thought.

NHK earlier said the helicopter disappeared from radar about an hour after it departed from Miyako island and about half an hour before its scheduled return.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Defense Ministry is investigating.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Oh dear, this is sad news, the report does not say anything about survivors, only reckage.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo