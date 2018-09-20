Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The phone box with goldfish in Yamatokoriyam Photo: Twitter@mituyasann
national

Japanese artist sues association over goldfish-filled phone box

3 Comments
NARA

An artist filed a lawsuit Wednesday against a local merchant association in Nara Prefecture, alleging it had plagiarized one of his works featuring a telephone box filled with dozens of swimming goldfish.

Nobuki Yamamoto, a 62-year-old artist from Iwaki in northeastern Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, is demanding compensation of 3.3 million yen from the association for displaying a similar phone box in a shopping district in the city of Yamatokoriyama.

Yamatokoriyama is known for its abundance of goldfish farms and as host of a nationwide goldfish scooping competition, a popular event at summer festivals in Japan.

The plaintiff claims the telephone box in the shopping district "has a similar exterior" to his and is "a duplicate" of his creation.

"I want it recognized that I have copyrights to my creation and want it displayed as an original piece," said Yamamoto at a press conference after filing his complaint.

According to the complaint filed with the Nara District Court, Yamamoto had created his art work around 2000 and had later displayed it in various galleries.

Yamamoto has lodged protests since 2013 when he found that the telephone box was being displayed at an event in the shopping district.

The merchant association denied the allegation but removed the telephone box in April to avoid complications over copyright issues.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 29th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

A lot of millenials probably won't know what a telephone box is.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Never mind the cruelty involved in jamming living creatures in a glass box placed in sunlight so they can slowly die.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The merchant association denied the allegation but removed the telephone box in April to avoid complications over copyright issues.

Lol....busted!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Netflix and Hulu Shows That are Good to Watch and Great for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Art & Culture

Remembering Kiki Kirin Through 5 Of Her Most Renowned Movies

Savvy Tokyo

Budget

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

A Slice of Life in Nerima, The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Don’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

3 Gay Bars in Fukuoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya