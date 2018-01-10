Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai Photo: REUTERS pool
national

Japanese astronaut apologizes for 'fake news' of height increase

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai, on a mission to the International Space Station, apologized on Wednesday for saying he had grown 9 cm while in space and expressing concern about whether he'd be safe on his return to Earth.

Most astronauts "grow" during protracted space missions because their spines extend in the absence of gravity, but the gains are usually limited to a couple of centimeters maximum and disappear once they are back on the ground.

The 41-year-old Kanai, who went to space last month for a nearly six-month mission, posted on Twitter on Monday that he had "a big announcement."

"My height's been measured here in space and somehow, somehow, I've grown 9 cm! In only three weeks I've really shot up, something I haven't seen since high school," he tweeted. "This makes me a little worried that I might not be able to fit in the Soyuz seats for our return."

But a bit over a day later - and in the wake of a flurry of news stories - he apologized, saying that he'd measured himself after his captain raised questions about the apparent growth and he had stretched only 2 cm from his Earth-bound height.

"This mis-measurement appears to have become a big deal, so I must apologize for this terrible fake news," he tweeted, without explaining how the original miscalculation had occurred.

"It appears I can fit on the Soyuz, so I'm relieved."

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Bubbles in space.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

As an astronaut, it doesn't say much for his mathematics or measuring skills!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Benefit of the doubt,  Japanese astronaut Norishige Kanai breathing in whatever, at a  serious silly attitude delivered some stand up comedy gold.  He could do with a break ......

0 ( +0 / -0 )

