Japanese billionaire Maezawa hospitalized after motor racing accident

Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa was taken to hospital Sunday following a motor racing accident in northeastern Japan, sources connected to the event said.

The founder of major online fashion retailer Zozo Inc, Maezawa, 48, has undergone thorough examinations and is not in a life-threatening condition, the sources said.

He had written on his X account that he intended to "make it to the finish line" in the Ferrari Challenge Japan race at motorsports venue Sportsland Sugo in Murata, Miyagi Prefecture.

Another person appears to have been hospitalized in connection with the accident.

Maezawa recently made headlines by announcing he had decided to cancel his private space trip to orbit the Moon.

He had tried to realize the flight with other crew members, including U.S. DJ Steve Aoki, by the end of last year, but the plan "became unfeasible," a statement on the "dearMoon" project website said on June 1.

In 2021, Maezawa became the first Japanese civilian to travel to the International Space Station.

