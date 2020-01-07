Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yusaku Maezawa Photo: REUTERS file
national

Japanese billionaire Maezawa giving away ¥1 bil in 'social experiment'

0 Comments
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is giving away 1 billion yen to his Twitter followers in what he says is a "social experiment" to see if the payment boosts their happiness.

Maezawa will give 1 million yen to 1,000 followers selected at random from those who retweeted a Jan 1 post, with the impact of the money to be tracked through regular surveys.

"It's a serious social experiment," said Maezawa on YouTube, adding he hopes to attract interest from academics and economists.

Maezawa, who is to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, is known for his high spending on art and sports cars but also has a predilection for musing on ideas like a world without money.

He tied the giveaway to the idea of basic income, or the theory of providing a periodic no-strings-attached payment to all citizens, that has gained traction in some political circles and is backed by Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

"Basic means a regular minimum amount offering a sense of security, what Maezawa is offering is totally different," said Toshihiro Nagahama, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Maezawa said that given that he "has the money and free time" to make the payments, he felt the need to try and inspire greater debate over the merits of the theory in Japan.

The idea of a universal basic income has gained support over fears technology such as artificial intelligence will wipe out large numbers of jobs but that concern is for now less pronounced in Japan with its tight labour market, said Nagahama.

Its the second, larger, giveaway by the entrepreneur, who in November secured a $900 million payday through the sale of his online fashion business Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp.

Maezawa, who recently grabbed headlines after his split from actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, has gathered almost 7 million followers on Twitter with his mix of displays of conspicuous consumption and folksy pronouncements on the meaning of life.

YouTube is the latest online outlet for the businessman, with videos including a tour of his private jet, a visit to the barber to dye his hair and updating his bank book after November's windfall.

The debate over basic income comes as income inequality continues to grow in the United States, where in recent years some of its wealthiest entrepreneurs, from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to investor Warren Buffett, have pledged to give away most of their wealth.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

6 Of The Healthiest Japanese Snacks For Your Kids And You

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Imamiya Ebisu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Families

14 Articles You Should Read If You Are Pregnant In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Anime & Manga

Nintendo Store

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Hiking to Nageiredo, Japan’s Most Dangerous National Treasure

GaijinPot Blog