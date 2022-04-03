Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese children perform music on street for Ukraine donation drive

GIFU

A group of elementary school pupils are soliciting donations for Ukraine by performing music during their spring break in the streets of Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, central Japan.

Guitar player Hibari Moriyasu, 9, invited other children from her private music class to join her in aiding people suffering under Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Her group, which includes six boys ranging from fourth to sixth graders, plans to donate the money they raise through the Japanese Red Cross Society.

On March 20, shoppers clapped their hands as the children performed John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and Japanese rock band The High-Lows' "Nichiyobi yori no Shisha" (Messenger from Sunday) in front of a local supermarket.

They had made signs with the Ukrainian colors blue and yellow using drawing paper. One sign read, "We will do what we can. Please donate."

That sentiment had led Moriyasu to undertake a one-girl donation drive last summer when she had just learned how to play the guitar. She sang and strummed for those displaced by a mudslide that hit Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, in July.

Moriyasu learned about the Ukrainian tragedy in March on TV. "There must be something I can do," she told her mother.

Taiyo Okuya, 12, said he joined the group because "I was shocked that war, which was something I only learned about in classrooms, was occurring right now."

Their performance has reached other audiences via YouTube.

The children plan to play for Ukraine until the end of their spring break. Their last performance will be at Takayama City Hall on April 6.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

