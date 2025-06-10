Japanese citizens in LA urged to be cautious amid protests

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday called on Japanese citizens in Los Angeles to be cautious about protests in the U.S. city against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
"We will continue to closely monitor the developments in Los Angeles with grave interest," he said at a press conference.
Iwaya said that the government will take all possible steps to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, adding that there have been no reported injuries among the Japanese community so far.
Los Angeles and its surrounding area is home to the largest number of Japanese nationals overseas, totaling some 64,000 as of October 2024, according to government data.
The protests since Saturday against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have intensified after Trump, a Republican, deployed Sunday some 300 National Guard troops to quell them, despite no request from Democratic California Gov Gavin Newsom.© KYODO
JJE
Safe assumption all Japanese documented and legal no doubt.
Best to stay home while the federal authorities work on the backlog to offshore.
That city and state have become a hellscape which needs correction fast to make it safe for Americans and legal immigrants just like these.
buchailldana
Be especially careful of masked thugs who are actually the law grabbing people of the streets without probable cause or a warrant.
Maybe an idea not to walk with Hispanics as the government seems to suspect all of them.
ThePunisher
Not only Hispanics. The authorities have been firing rubber bullets directly at, and gassing legal Australian and British citizens over there. Three reporters simply doing their jobs. There is a genuine concern they would also target legal, innocent Japanese citizens in the same way.
HopeSpringsEternal
Good idea to be cautious, as peaceful protestors few and far between, rather radical Leftists & Marxists waving their flags and burning US flags = the enemy from within
Americans now far better understand the lawless nature of Sanctuary Cities and States, just like LA California and as a result are VERY happy to have DJ Trump as POTUS
wallace
An Australian female reporter was hit in her leg with a rubber bullet even though she was in a press group. There are many American-born Japanese in LA who will know what to do about living there. About 100,000 people.
Wasabi
ICE need 3,000 person per day, they do not care who they take.
HopeSpringsEternal
Should be noted that National Guard and Marines, strictly protecting Federal Property and in doing so freeing up local law enforcement officers to restore Law and Order
Tokyo Guy
Eh, I'd extend that to "anyone who doesn't look like a commercial for middle-class, white bread, 1950s America". Just to be sure.
wallace
MAGA supporters are misguided and often too paranoid about who is responsible.
John-San
Move over Taco, now we have Haco. LOLOLOL.