Los Angeles police officers clear a street near Los Angeles City Hall on Monday. Image: AP/Jae Hong
national

Japanese citizens in LA urged to be cautious amid protests

10 Comments
TOKYO

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Tuesday called on Japanese citizens in Los Angeles to be cautious about protests in the U.S. city against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

"We will continue to closely monitor the developments in Los Angeles with grave interest," he said at a press conference.

Iwaya said that the government will take all possible steps to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, adding that there have been no reported injuries among the Japanese community so far.

Los Angeles and its surrounding area is home to the largest number of Japanese nationals overseas, totaling some 64,000 as of October 2024, according to government data.

The protests since Saturday against raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have intensified after Trump, a Republican, deployed Sunday some 300 National Guard troops to quell them, despite no request from Democratic California Gov Gavin Newsom.

Safe assumption all Japanese documented and legal no doubt.

Best to stay home while the federal authorities work on the backlog to offshore.

That city and state have become a hellscape which needs correction fast to make it safe for Americans and legal immigrants just like these.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Be especially careful of masked thugs who are actually the law grabbing people of the streets without probable cause or a warrant.

Maybe an idea not to walk with Hispanics as the government seems to suspect all of them.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Maybe an idea not to walk with Hispanics as the government seems to suspect all of them.

Not only Hispanics. The authorities have been firing rubber bullets directly at, and gassing legal Australian and British citizens over there. Three reporters simply doing their jobs. There is a genuine concern they would also target legal, innocent Japanese citizens in the same way.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Good idea to be cautious, as peaceful protestors few and far between, rather radical Leftists & Marxists waving their flags and burning US flags = the enemy from within

Americans now far better understand the lawless nature of Sanctuary Cities and States, just like LA California and as a result are VERY happy to have DJ Trump as POTUS

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

An Australian female reporter was hit in her leg with a rubber bullet even though she was in a press group. There are many American-born Japanese in LA who will know what to do about living there. About 100,000 people.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Maybe an idea not to walk with Hispanics as the government seems to suspect all of them.

ICE need 3,000 person per day, they do not care who they take.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Should be noted that National Guard and Marines, strictly protecting Federal Property and in doing so freeing up local law enforcement officers to restore Law and Order

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Eh, I'd extend that to "anyone who doesn't look like a commercial for middle-class, white bread, 1950s America". Just to be sure.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

MAGA supporters are misguided and often too paranoid about who is responsible.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Move over Taco, now we have Haco. LOLOLOL.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

