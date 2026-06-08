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An Asiatic black bear in Japan Image: iStock/naotto1
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City in Tochigi Prefecture suspends classes at 94 schools after first-ever bear sighting

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TOKYO

The city of Utsunomiya in Tochigi Prefecture has suspended all 94 ‌of the primary and middle schools that it operates on Monday after its first-ever bear sighting, a ‌municipal official said.

The city of ⁠about 500,000 residents 100 km north ⁠of Tokyo said the bear was ‌first seen in a residential area near a ⁠park ⁠on Saturday evening. It remains at large after the last sighting early Monday morning about half a kilometer from a ⁠middle school.

Bear attacks, including in ⁠urban areas, have been on ‌the rise in Japan, prompting the government to set up a task force this year to reduce casualties.

Last week, ‌a bear attack in the northeastern city of Fukushima left at least four people injured. Security footage from Fukushima Steel Works shows a black bear chasing a worker by the entrance of the factory and ​throwing him to the ground.

Asiatic black bears are listed as a ‌vulnerable species globally, but their numbers are estimated to have tripled in Japan since 2012, helped by a ‌decline in hunting.

Experts say climate change ⁠has reduced harvests ⁠of bears' natural food ​like acorns and beechnuts, while ⁠the depopulation of ‌rural areas and the proliferation ​of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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