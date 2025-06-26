 Japan Today
Mount Huascaran in Peru Image: Wikipedia/MrBasically
national

Japanese climber dies, another rescued on Peru mountain

SAO PAULO

A Japanese woman was confirmed dead and another was reached alive by rescuers after the two became stranded on Mount Huascaran, Peru's highest mountain, a group supporting the climbers said Thursday.

Mountaineer Chiaki Inada, 40, died after she and Saki Terada, 35, called for rescue Tuesday after climbing around 6,600 meters up the 6,768-meter-high mountain. Terada is conscious and being brought down the mountain by a rescue crew, the Wilderness Medical Associates Japan, which is coordinating with local rescuers, said.

The pair arrived in Peru in early June. They had extensive experience in climbing, with Inada also working as a mountain doctor. They had been thoroughly preparing for the ascent, a source familiar with the two said.

When they sought rescue on Tuesday, Inada was unable to move due possibly to hypothermia, according to the group, of which Inada is a member.

The rescue operation became difficult due to snow covering the mountain and poor weather conditions.

Huascaran and Chimborazo (Ecuador) are said to be killer mountains... both may not be as high and unnaccesible as Everest or K2 but they are very dangerous both being in the equatorial line over 6500 meters where climate conditions change in a second.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

