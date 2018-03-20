Japanese court throws out Syrians' bid to overturn refugee ruling

Two Syrian asylum seekers on Tuesday lost a bid to overturn a government decision to deny them refugee status, in the first such lawsuit in Japan since civil war erupted in the Middle Eastern state in 2011.
The Tokyo District Court upheld a government ruling made five years ago, that the pair's bid for asylum was not admissible under international refugee law.
"The world understands the Syrian situation - it's getting worse. But the Japanese court hasn't understood that at all," one of the plaintiffs, Joude Youssef, told a news conference.
Speaking in Arabic through a Japanese interpreter, Youssef said he planned to appeal the court's decision.
The second asylum seeker was not at the news conference.
Lawyers said Youssef had the right to stay in Japan, under a humanitarian status that allows residency but not full refugee rights. It was not clear if the second plaintiff would appeal.
Immigration and asylum are sensitive subjects in Japan, where many pride themselves on cultural and ethnic homogeneity even amid a shrinking population and the worst labour shortage since the 1970s.
Youssef, a Kurd from the north of Syria, had applied for asylum in Japan in 2012, after saying he was persecuted for organising pro-democracy demonstrations.
The Japanese government rejected the claim a year later, saying he lacked proof of his involvement in protests in Syria.
The second plaintiff had claimed asylum after refusing military service in Syria.
Although a major donor to international aid organisations, Japan has remained reluctant to take in refugees.
It accepted only 20 last year, with a record 19,628 people applying for asylum.
Japan has said the majority of those seeking asylum do so for economic reasons. In January it limited asylum seekers' right to work, as it looks to stamp out what it calls the abuse of the asylum system.
More than 5.4 million people have fled from Syria since 2011, according to the U.N. refugee agency, with most seeking safety in other Middle Eastern countries and Europe.
Some 81 Syrians have sought asylum in Japan during that period, with only 12 awarded refugee status, the Justice Ministry said. Another 56 have been allowed to stay for humanitarian reasons.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Laguna
If a Kurd from Syria does not qualify for refugee status, there is no hope.
u_s__reamer
Once again the Japanese show that even after the passage of 73 years since they surrendered they are still not bona fide members of the "international community". Japanese "exceptionalism" is just as loathsome as the US version, and it all boils down to there not being any tangible profit in playing "the Good Samaritan".
Goodlucktoyou
most of Syria is not getting worse now that the government is gaining control. But turkeys invasion and genocide in Syria on the border would definitely make Kurds eligible.
Yubaru
Me thinks that the people here really have no idea what they are talking about when they make comments like this. It's due to an education system that does not educate them about their own roots.
>
extanker
I am genuinely curious, why would a Syrian (or pretty much any refugee from a non-Asian country) even want to go to Japan for asylum? I mean, there are all sorts of different communities in the US and Europe where refugees from all over would be able to find a place to be accepted and be able to get assistance, it seems odd to me to try to live in Japan where you would mostly be an outsider, even if refugee status was easier to attain.
SaikoPhysco
I think the idea of being a "refugee" itself goes very much against Japanese mentality. As you all well know, the Japanese are not an overly compassionate people. They believe that you sleep in the bed you make no matter what. That you don't give up, that you should die fighting. And I would have to agree with them. If you're an able bodied person, male or female, instead of running away you should stay and fight. The Japanese see it that way because the idea of running away and giving up on the country they love would be unbearable. In a country like the USA... where most of its initial inhabitants from Europe were basically Religious refugees... it is a different story. Those people and many like them over the last 5 centuries have basically gone to Europe, the Americas, Australia or New Zealand... along with South Africa. Things are changing... and rightfully so. As basic social welfare has increased around the world, along with ageing modern economies, one can ill afford to continue to take in refugees in abundance.