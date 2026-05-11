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Japanese cuisine restaurant in Kyoto awarded 3 Michelin stars

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OSAKA

This year's edition of the Michelin restaurant guide for the Kyoto and Osaka area of western Japan awarded the highest three-star rating to Miyamaso, a Japanese restaurant in Kyoto known for its wild herb cuisine.

It marked the first time in six years that a restaurant in the area received a three-star rating.

Miyamaso was promoted from two stars, joining five other three-star restaurants in Kyoto and three in Osaka.

Hyotei and Kikunoi Honten, both in Kyoto, have been awarded three stars in this year's guide for 17 consecutive years.

The Michelin Guide Kyoto Osaka 2026, published by Nihon Michelin Tire Co, also features 31 two-star restaurants, including four new additions in Kyoto and one in Osaka, and 139 one-star restaurants.

At an award ceremony held in Osaka on April 24, Hisato Nakahigashi, chef and heir to Miyamaso, said, "I find it quite strange that I am standing here. I will continue to work diligently and prepare meals with the utmost care."

The guidebook and its e-book edition went on sale on April 28.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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