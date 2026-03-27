Japanese destroyer acquires Tomahawk missile launch capability

A Japanese destroyer has acquired the capability to launch U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, the commander of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's fleet escort unit said.

Refitting the Aegis-equipped Chokai for the purpose was completed at a U.S. naval base in San Diego, California. It marks a milestone in Tokyo's bid to strengthen its "counterstrike capabilities" in an increasingly severe regional security environment as China and North Korea continue their military buildup.

The MSDF plans for the destroyer to conduct a live-fire test of the Tomahawk missile off the coast of San Diego by August.

During a ceremony at the U.S. naval base marking the completion of the vessel's refit, Vice Adm. Yoshihiro Goka of the MSDF fleet escort unit said the missile launch capability is "extremely important for enhancing the overall deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance."

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of U.S. Third Fleet, also attended the ceremony.

The upgrade gives Japan the ability to strike enemy missile bases as a self-defense measure. The capability was formally endorsed in the country's revised national security strategy in 2022.

In Tokyo, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters Friday that the destroyer's new capability is "highly significant in reducing the likelihood of armed attacks against Japan."

Koizumi said Japan's counterstrike capabilities "remain the minimum necessary for self-defense and will only be used in the event of an armed attack from another country, and they do not pose a threat to other nations."

The Chokai, homeported at MSDF base in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, was dispatched to the United States last year for the refitting and is expected to return to Japan around September.

© KYODO