Japanese destroyers start drill with U.S. carrier Carl Vinson

Japan and the United States started a joint naval drill in the Western Pacific on Sunday involving two Japanese destroyers and the U.S. aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, which is headed for waters off the Korean Peninsula, the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force said.

The Japanese vessels and the Carl Vinson carrier strike group are conducting strategic maneuver and communication drills for a few days. The exercises come at a time when North Korea is continuing to aggressively pursue the development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

The joint drill is "designed to improve combined maritime response and defense capabilities, increase combined maneuvering proficiency and ensure maritime forces remain ready to defend the region when called upon," according to a posting on the Carl Vinson's Facebook page.

Concerns are growing that North Korea may conduct further test-firings of missiles or a sixth nuclear test around the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday.

The Navy's 3rd Fleet announced on April 8 that the Pacific commander had ordered the Carl Vinson Strike Group, including the aircraft carrier, two guided-missile destroyers and a cruiser, to sail north after departing Singapore.

Reports said the carrier did not immediately sail north and instead conducted a drill with Australia in the Indian Ocean before moving toward the Korean Peninsula.

MSDF destroyers took part in joint drills last month with Carl Vinson in the East China Sea.

