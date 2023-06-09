Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's imperial couple will visit Indonesia on their first state visit since ascending the throne. Photo: AFP/File
national

Emperor, empress to visit Indonesia in first state trip

TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will visit Indonesia this month on their first state visit since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, the Japanese government said Friday.

The June 17-23 trip comes after Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited the couple during a visit to Tokyo last year.

"The visit will further strengthen the intimate relations of friendship and goodwill with Indonesia," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement.

The royal couple, who celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary Friday, has gradually resumed public duties after limiting them during the pandemic.

Last year, they made their first trip abroad since the enthronement, to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London.

Kishida invited Widodo to attend last month's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, along with leaders from several other powerhouse developing nations.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

