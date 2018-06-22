Japanese father thanks Taiwanese man for assisting son before death

A Japanese man flew to Taiwan on Friday to personally thank a Taiwanese man who rendered assistance to his son after he was fatally struck by falling rocks while mountain biking at a national park in eastern Taiwan last year.

Ryoichi Shirai thanked Huang Po-hsien for coming to the aid of his son, Hiroyuki, while he lay bleeding on the ground after the accident on Sept 9 last year in Taroko National Park.

"If I saw somebody lying on the ground seriously injured, I might have fled or not known what to do," Shirai said.

Hiroyuki was familiarizing himself with the route of an international mountain biking contest scheduled for the following day at the park when the accident happened at the entrance of a tunnel.

Huang, who happened to be cycling in the same area that day while on a round-the-island tour, said his mind was initially blank when he saw somebody lying on the ground. However, his previous experience at a fire department made him turn around and offer assistance to Hiroyuki.

"I was not scared. I was shocked by what I saw," Huang recalled. "In retrospect, I should have helped as soon as I saw him."

Hiroyuki, 35, succumbed to his injures at a local hospital on Sept 12. The cycling contest was cancelled over fears of more falling rocks.

When Shirai and Hiroyuki's fiance flew to Taiwan to bring his son's ashes back home on Sept 16, nearly 100 cyclists escorted them to the train station. The scene was widely covered by local newspapers.

Shirai said that after he returned to Japan, he saw news reports about a stranger who remained at his injured son's side before he was rushed to the hospital. Driven by curiosity, he wanted to know who that person was, what he did and said to his son and why he had the courage to offer a helping hand.

Through the assistance of Taiwanese media and the Hualien police, Huang, a 25-year-old first-year graduate student at National Taiwan University of Arts, was located two weeks ago.

Huang said that in addition to checking the younger Shirai's pulse and securing his bleeding head, he offered words of encouragement before the ambulance arrived.

The father said while he is still sad nine months after his son's death, he must find a way to move on. One thing he is thinking of is to help advance relations between Taiwan and Japan, including a talk he was invited to give at the opening of this year's mountain biking contest, which will be held Sunday.

Another thing he hopes to do is to write a novel about Taiwan. However, it will not be something sad about his son's accident, but something happy about the friendliness of the Taiwanese people and friendship between Japan and Taiwan. He even has the title of the novel: "Stars of Taroko," he said.

