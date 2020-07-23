Japanese firm compiles wedding protocols to minimize coronavirus risk

As Japanese couples return to tying the knot, a major Japanese wedding service provider has compiled guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Watabe Wedding Corp, which resumed holding weddings in Japan in June following the lifting of a state of emergency in late May, hopes its more than 100 protocols for planning and holding wedding ceremonies and receptions will help reassure customers.

The new rules include disinfecting rental wedding gowns tried on by brides-to-be after each use.

On the wedding day, a makeup artist wearing a mask and face shield will use disposable brushes and sponges to color the bride's lips and around her eyes, as the virus can be transmitted through contact with mucous membranes.

When the couple exchange rings at the ceremony, the rings will have been placed in advance on a mounting to avoid being handled by a third person.

The guests will be asked to maintain social distancing and refrain from filling each other's glasses -- a common practice in parties in Japan -- at the reception.

The Kyoto-based firm also offers wedding services in various overseas locations, including Hawaii, Guam, Australia, Italy and Singapore.

Watabe Wedding said it plans to introduce the new protocols at its facilities overseas as well once people resume holding wedding ceremonies abroad in accordance with eased travel restrictions imposed by governments to contain the virus spread.

"We hope we can make each wedding a memorable day for the bride and groom while ensuring the health of the attendees is protected," said a company official.

© KYODO