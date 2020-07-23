Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese firm compiles wedding protocols to minimize coronavirus risk

0 Comments
OSAKA

As Japanese couples return to tying the knot, a major Japanese wedding service provider has compiled guidelines to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Watabe Wedding Corp, which resumed holding weddings in Japan in June following the lifting of a state of emergency in late May, hopes its more than 100 protocols for planning and holding wedding ceremonies and receptions will help reassure customers.

The new rules include disinfecting rental wedding gowns tried on by brides-to-be after each use.

On the wedding day, a makeup artist wearing a mask and face shield will use disposable brushes and sponges to color the bride's lips and around her eyes, as the virus can be transmitted through contact with mucous membranes.

When the couple exchange rings at the ceremony, the rings will have been placed in advance on a mounting to avoid being handled by a third person.

The guests will be asked to maintain social distancing and refrain from filling each other's glasses -- a common practice in parties in Japan -- at the reception.

The Kyoto-based firm also offers wedding services in various overseas locations, including Hawaii, Guam, Australia, Italy and Singapore.

Watabe Wedding said it plans to introduce the new protocols at its facilities overseas as well once people resume holding wedding ceremonies abroad in accordance with eased travel restrictions imposed by governments to contain the virus spread.

"We hope we can make each wedding a memorable day for the bride and groom while ensuring the health of the attendees is protected," said a company official.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo