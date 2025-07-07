 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A worker, wearing an air-conditioned jacket which has cooling fans on its back, takes a break at an under-construction apartment building, in Tokyo
A worker, wearing an air-conditioned jacket which has cooling fans on its back, takes a break at an under-construction apartment building in Tokyo on Monday. Image: Reuters/Issei Kato
national

Japanese firms take steps to protect outdoor workers as heatwave sizzles on

1 Comment
By Irene Wang and Satoshi Sugiyama
TOKYO

Japan endured another day of a searing heatwave on Monday, with temperatures soaring to the highest this year in Tokyo and leaving those having to work outside vulnerable to the risk of heatstroke.

Heatstroke alerts were issued in 30 of Japan's 47 prefectures, the highest this year, after the country suffered its hottest June on record.

The extreme heat, which has become a norm in summertime Japan, has turned into a major workplace hazard, prompting the government to roll out labor safety regulations from last month requiring companies to implement protection measures against heatstroke.

Employers are now required to ensure employees wear clothing that allows air to pass through easily, to install a ceiling to block sunlight and to provide a break space with air-conditioning or shade.

_w1700-4.jpeg
Heat-exposed workers, wearing air-conditioned jackets, which have cooling fans on their backs, are seen at the top of an apartment building under construction in Tokyo on Monday. Image: Reuters/Issei Kato

At an apartment construction site in Tokyo, where temperatures exceeded 35 degrees Celsius for the first time this year on Monday, workers for Daito Trust Construction donned puffy air-conditioned jackets equipped with cooling fans on their backs while at work.

The custom-made jacket, which the company developed with a construction supplies manufacturer, uses thermoelectric effects to enhance cooling and has been distributed to 1,500 workers.

"When I wear this vest, I don't sweat as much, so I don't lose physical strength," said 47-year-old construction worker Atsushi Mizutani.

Construction workers are particularly at risk of heatstroke. They accounted for nearly 20% of deaths or illnesses caused by heatstroke in the workplace in 2023, labor ministry data showed. The overall number of heatstroke cases at work more than doubled that year from a decade ago.

"In the past, we didn't wear air-conditioned jackets or anything like that and there weren't as many cases of people collapsing (due to heat stroke) as there are now," said Takami Okamura, 57, who has been a construction worker for 34 years.

"In recent years, air-conditioned jumpers and other such items have become a necessity, which makes me realize just how hot it gets."

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Japanese firms take steps to protect outdoor workers as heatwave sizzles on

At the end those poor worker will be consists mostly of foreign workers from Vietnam.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog