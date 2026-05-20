Gov't begins nuclear waste site survey on Minamitori Island

A Japanese quasi-government body overseeing the disposal of nuclear waste said Wednesday it has commenced a survey on the suitability of Minamitori Island, Japan's easternmost island, as a potential disposal site.

The preliminary survey -- the initial part of a three-stage, 20-year process to select a permanent storage site for waste from nuclear power generation -- marks the fourth such site in Japan, following Suttsu, Kamoenai and Genkai.

The project, overseen by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, was approved by Japan's industry minister on Wednesday. According to the plan, the survey will cover the whole of Minamitori Island and the surrounding seabed along its coast.

"We will proceed carefully and steadily with the survey. We hope to conduct such surveys in as many regions across the country as possible," the organization's president Akira Yamaguchi said.

Unlike the other three municipalities, Minamitori Island has no civilian population. The island, located about 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo, is staffed only by Maritime Self-Defense Force members and government personnel.

The selection process for the final disposal site of highly radioactive waste consists of a preliminary survey, preliminary investigation and detailed investigation.

The initial stage is expected to take two years and involves checking land conditions and volcanic activity based on published geological sources. Municipalities that agree to the survey can receive grants of up to 2 billion yen ($12.6 million).

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry requested a survey for Minamitori Island in March, with Ogasawara Mayor Masaaki Shibuya granting approval the following month.

As Minamitori Island is administered by the metropolitan government, however, moving to the next stage after the survey requires approval from Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who has so far not disclosed her stance.

© KYODO