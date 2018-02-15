Japanese gov't considers limiting casino visits to 10 per month

The Japanese government on Thursday presented ruling lawmakers a plan to limit the number of times people living in the country can enter casinos to around 10 per month.
The plan is part of measures to prevent gambling addiction, but it has already met with opposition from lawmakers of the Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with some saying the envisioned restriction is too strict.
Amid differences of opinions between the government and the ruling coalition of the LDP and the Komeito party, both sides will continue negotiations.
A law that took effect last year ended a ban on casinos in Japan as long as they are part of "integrated resorts" that combine hotels and large event facilities, but further legislation is required to dictate how those entertainment venues will be allowed to operate.
Under the plan, put forward by the government to the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito, up to three visits are allowed in seven consecutive days and 10 visits in 28 consecutive days.
Japanese nationals and foreigners living in the country are subject to the restrictions.
The government hopes the casinos will help attract more foreign tourists to Japan with the limitations not applying to those who do not live here.
If approved by the two ruling parties, the government can add such entrance restrictions to a bill on the rules to introduce casino gambling.
The government plans to submit the bill to parliament by the end of March but the prospects remain uncertain as some Komeito lawmakers continue to be against casino gambling.
In addition, the scheme is seeking to keep track of casino visits by using government-issued My Number identity cards, which have an embedded IC chip.
The government has also set 15,000 square meters as the maximum size of a casino and said they should not exceed 3 percent of the land space of the integrated resort.
Ruling lawmakers, however, have expressed doubt about the use of the identity cards, as their issuance rate stands at only about 10 percent, while some have said the area restriction will make it difficult for operators to make a profit.
Through further deliberations with the ruling parties, the government is hoping to incorporate other rules in the bill, including admission fees for Japanese visitors and the number of places where casinos can be built.
41 Comments
Nick in Japan
How about trying that with Pachinko (パチンコ) places first and see how that works!? I have seen people trying to sell a kidney so they have money to play Pachinko.
Yubaru
And just how many foreigners do you think are going to stay in this expensive country for over thirty days just to gamble?
Oh right, those that are already addicted to gambling.
Yubaru
Here? In Japan? Trading in organs is highly illegal, and next to impossible to do without having a doctor also involved in the criminal process.
Disillusioned
At present, nearly 20% of the population regularly play pachinko and of that 20% over 50% have gambling addiction problems. Yet, the government has done nothing about this besides post statistics online. Why are they so concerned about limiting gambling at the new casino when they haven’t done a flipping thing to control the current gambling problems.
Nick in Japan
@ Yubaru ... Its a figure of speech! ... You know like buying a kilo of beef will cost you a arm and a leg!
Nick in Japan
@Yubaru, we are talking JAPAN, not other countries. And YES I know people sell organs to feed their habits, be it gambling or drugs. I have been on this floating rock for close to half a century and lived and worked in 8 countries so seen some weird crap that people do.
Yubaru
Remember, sarcasm, and "figures of speech", unless noted when written, are practically unreadable on an internet forum such as this, because your "example" was not as outlandish an idea as you probably thought, as people actually DO do what you wrote.
Even you admit that, hence my first incredulous question!
Alfie Noakes
Someday I'd like to take a holiday in the alternative universe inhabited by the LDP.
thepersoniamnow
What a joke, you can gamble and go to pachinko and prostitutues all the time, but because it’s a “casino” and “foreign” with cards and stuff, it must be bad...and we will put a kindergarten rule on everyone and you only get to go ten times.
Daniel Naumoff
Absolutely retarded. They dare call themselves politics, legislators, having the well-being of the people as their most heartfelt desire? I guess the addicted fools will have to lose it all in fewer visits now.
kohakuebisu
Like the "integrated resort" euphemism, another sticking plaster supposed to convince the gullible that the government cares about the negative effects of gambling. It does not. Its simply an easy way for vested interests to make money, and whatever happens to anyone caught up in it doesn't matter.
borscht
If they really want to limit visits to reduce gambling addiction, why don’t they make it legal for residents of this safety island country to only visit casinos in other countries like Macau, the US, and Monaco? That way the gambling addicts will limit their visits based on their incomes (10 trips per month to Monaco would prohibit most addicts)?
Why don’t they? Because the LDP/Abe has no intention of doing anything to help gambling addicts. They’ll float this ‘proposal’ to show their concern, then ignore it.
Dango bong
why do people think the government needs to limit people's gambling habits but not their pachinko, smoking and eating habits?
Bintaro
I am super impressed at how the government creates a problem, and offers half-arsed counter measures to it.
Question : is it a 10 visits limit on one casino, or every casinos in the country ? I can smell a loophole coming from miles away.
bones
So what’s to stop people from gambling ILLEGALLY if they keep track of people’s casino visits?
afewtoomany
Why do they always apply such complicated rules here?
Anyway, I would have thought that even once per week would be considered an addiction.
goldorak
The kind of lukewarm/ middle-of-the-road measure -to appease both sides- that won't resolve anything. Either bar/strictly limit entry to your own citizens or do not impose any restrictions and own up to your decision that's based solely on $ & completely disregards people's welfare.
I find this measure particularly hypocritical & illogical considering one can lose literally everything in a one-hour gambling spree.
maybeperhapsyes
Just about the most sensible suggestion I have read on here in a long time.
Limiting visits to 10 times!? These folk have no idea about gambling or addiction to gambling. Folk can lose their shirt on 1 visit!!
I'm all for casinos and people choice to gamble. (Big poker fan myself) I could go there every night and stick to my affordable limit because I have it under control. So why limit my access because others can't control their spending?
You could have independent, government sanctioned staff at the casino who look out for such folk and act accordingly...controlling their access and not mine.
(Of course these folk would be open to bribes from the casino to lay off their "best" customers...never said it was perfect)
maybeperhapsyes
Just about the most sensible suggestion I have read on here in a long time.
sir_bentley28
Yeah.....this "brilliant plan" will work just as fine as the smoking ban.
AgentX
That was my first thought, too. I think this is just lip-service like one of Abe's magical arrows... Let's appear to give a __.
SaikoPhysco
Typical.... why don't they just wait and get information before they act.
Tokyo-Engr
I would rather they do not open. I am against gambling and I do not gamble (we all have addictions and I guess my addictions are wine, food, and travel). I have seen gambling destroy one very close friend's life, literally as he truly was addicted.
If they must....how about doing what Singapore does? If you want to gamble, and you are a citizen, you need to put down a pretty hefty deposit. I wonder if this will apply to non-citizen residents (note the verbiage "living in the country"). I guess that is harder to check now as now that we have a zairyu card there are no visas stamped in our passports.
Andy30
This clearly comes from people who have very little knowledge of gambling addiction. It's not like been an heroin addicted where you physically need heroin every day. You could be a gambling addicted and go to Casino just 3/4 times a month. At the same time you could go 20 times a month and be a perfectly fine person. It's a lot more complicated than just the number of time you visit a Casino.
Penske Nievko
Ah Japan. The land that even IF you get thrown a little fun freedom bone, there's always a "catch" and a leash attached to it. Unless you're a smoker of course.
Johnkmilonas
Just another way for them to take or you to give your hard earned money. So sad.
Tokyo-Engr
@Andy - having watched a very close friend destroy his life due to gambling I could not agree with you more. The problem is...money talks (not only in Japan but in the US, Europe, pretty much anywhere in the world).
My friend could have satisfied his addiction in numerous ways (not hard to find a card game where he was in the U.S.) but having spoken to him once, the allure of the casino and the surrounding atmosphere (excitement, seeing others also gambling, noise, alcohol) seemed to amplify his addiction and that is what did it for him.
Singapore probably has the right idea on this one.....I guess.... (take advantage of the addicts from other countries and protect your own)
papigiulio
10 times a month is not an addiction? Let's say you go once a week, 4 times a month, that's already quite addicted tbh.
marcelito
Only on this piece of "unique" rock will legislators/bureaucrats come up with such ridiculous proposals.Pachinko, horse races, bitcoin...its all cool but yeah lets pretend we have a workable solution in trying to big brother babysit anyone who wants to go to a big bad casino with IC imbeded My Number cards. Did these guys just finish reading Orwell or something? Then again these are the same geniuses that were proposing for people to use their My Number cards every time they go shopping, swipe it at a terminal and get a 4000 yen max refund for consumption tax at the end of tax year. Honestly which airheads come up with this kind of stuff ?
BertieWooster
Will the casino profits go to North Korea like pachinko?
markwricardo@gmail.com
This is Japan wisdom at work. They see the cost of gambling addiction not just to the families, but to the government. It's the way it should be done worldwide. There comes a time that governments should start to consider the common good. People are just weak. They follow whatever trend is popular at the moment whatever the cost. The latest stupidly seems to be vaping. A friend of mine just lost half of a lung and a portion of the other due to vaping. This casino limitation is very wise indeed. When do you build a wall to protect the population from a tsunami? Before the storm?, or when you see the swell at the horizon?
u_s__reamer
Another "cunning plan" for a wealth transfer from the L(egal) D(rugs) P(arty), the same self-styled "patriots" who are always parroting on about "love of country" and (right-wing) "family values", all of which can be fostered by gambling grannies, grandpas, parents and their offspring, NOT!
nakanoguy01
so 10 % of the population is addicted to gambling? you mean almost 10 million people? once again, your figures are absurd and have no factual basis. how about just doing a quick google search instead of blatantly lying? here's a more accurate figure from Japan Times:
Jimizo
I’ve seen people blow a month’s wages in one casino visit.
Bintaro
Yeah... Except until now casinos were forbidden. Where's the wisdom when you're creating the problem in the first place ?
markwricardo@gmail.com
Great point, but I think as always, there's a revenue to be made and a politician with his hand in the cookie jar. Casinos are going to be built because people are going to gamble. It just needs to be controlled and supervised. Another one of life's tolerated evils.
theFu
Trying to legislate morality is immoral.
Dango bong
The Japanese Government will limit cigarette intake to 10 cigarettes per person. haha could you imagine? Smoking is much worse for you than gambling AND more addictive
Dango bong
gambling is only evil if weak people can not control themselves, other than that its not evil at all, its quite good, like a good meal. Its only bad when people cant control themselves
Dango bong
pachonko parlors.. i see no difference
Dango bong
people say the same about expensive eateries or luxury brand stores. nobody is forcing anyone to spend anything. stop blaming the business start blaming people with no willpower