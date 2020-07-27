Japanese government to urge more teleworking as coronavirus cases surge

Japan's economy minister says the government will urge businesses to aim for 70% teleworking and enhance other social distancing measures amid a rise in coronavirus cases among workers, some infected during after-work socializing.
A record surge in cases during the past week in Tokyo and other major urban areas has experts worried the country face a second wave.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura late on Sunday called on business leaders to enhance anti-virus measures such as encouraging the level of telecommuting achieved during Japan's state of emergency this year.
Tokyo last week reported a daily record of 366 cases, with 239 on Sunday. On Monday, 131 new cases were reported. The southern city of Fukuoka reported a record 90 cases on Sunday, along with rising numbers in Osaka.
"At one point, commuter numbers were down by 70 to 80%, but now it's only about 30%," Nishimura said. "We really don't want to backtrack on this, so we have to explore new ways of working and keep teleworking high."
He also called on companies to avoid large gatherings and to urge staggered shifts.
Nishimura said last week that concern was rising about clusters, specifically those involving host and hostess bars as well as others connected to workplaces and after-work socializing.
Though the number of serious cases remains relatively small, the government is also concerned about a rise in infections among people in their 40s and 50s.
The rate of teleworking has lagged in Japan because of a paper-driven culture and technological shortcomings, experts say.
The central government remains determined to restart economic activity and last week launched a domestic travel campaign in the face of widespread criticism.
But Tokyo was omitted from the plan and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike called on the city's residents to stay home during a four-day weekend starting Thursday.
More than 30,000 people in Japan have been infected and nearly 1,000 have died.
Monty
If you work like me in a japanese company with a very stubborn japanese management according Telework, The japanese government can urge as much as they want.
Nothing will change!
Larr Flint
Do I need TV to do Telework?
carpslidy
its changed from go to work but stax home on weekends
To work at home and travel at weekends.
Gotta say I like this much more.
zichi
A good 1 GB broadband. Cheap location. Some locations prior to the pandemic were offering grants for relocations. Free housing if you stay 10 years.
Bahamas are offering a one year visa to teleworkers.
rainyday
Great, more urging. That will continue to work wonders I'm sure.
divinda
Say sayonara to the commercial real estate prices....
Toshihiro
I hope they make teleworking a mainstay even after this pandemic is over. Think about how decongested public transport and the roads would be on a regular basis and how much money a company and its employees would save. Think about not having to wake up early in the morning just to beat the morning rush and worry about keeping up with appearances. They should begin to break down the notion that people have to be physically "here" at work and looking busy is more important than actually getting work done even if they're not there.
divinda
And for those who don't remember, when the real estate price bubble popped back the early 90's, that is what led to the lost decade(s) of economic despair.