Japanese gov't wants to give people an extra ¥80,000 to have babies

Japan has been struggling to find ways to increase its low and declining birth rate for some time now, and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is hoping that the promise of some extra cash in the bank will encourage more people to add a baby to their family.
Currently, new parents in Japan receive a Childbirth and Childcare Lump-Sum Grant of 420,000 yen upon the birth of their child. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato wants to up that amount to an even 500,000 yen, and met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week to discuss the proposal, which is expected to be approved and put into effect for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts in the spring.
However, while such an increase in the grant amount isn’t likely to make anyone less motivated to have children, it may not be all that effective of an incentive either. Though it’s called the Childbirth and Childcare Lump-Sum Grant, little, if any, of it is left over after the “Childbirth” part. Though the grant is funded through Japan’s public medical insurance system, child delivery expenses are paid out of pocket, and according to Mainichi Shimbun the nationwide average for delivery costs is approximately 473,000 yen.
That means that even if the grant is increased, parents would be looking at, on average, less than 30,000 yen of it remaining once they’re home from the hospital, or less than the amount Asahi Breweries is gifting workers to eat out this holiday season. That’s not going to go very far against the total costs of raising a child to self-sufficient adulthood, and it’s doubtful in the first place that an 80,000-yen boost is going to cross over anyone’s make-it-or-break-it point for having a baby.
Yes, it is true that cautious attitudes about being able to financially provide for one’s children are a detriment towards childbirth in Japan. The core issue, though, tends to be a lack of confidence by could-be parents in their ability to earn enough to support their family while also maintaining a happy and fulfilling balance between work and private life during the many years over which their kid will be growing up.
That’s a tough tightrope to walk in Japanese society, and worries about being able to do it are a much bigger contributing factor to the low birth rate than coming up with the cash to pay for the baby’s delivery.
All that said, a little extra cash as the family expands is something, in and of itself, that new parents would be thankful for, and the 80,000-yen boost would be the largest increase ever for the Childbirth and Childcare Lump-Sum Grant, and its first since 2009.
Sources: 47 News via Jin, Mainichi Shimbun via Hachima Kiko
Yoyogi59
Ridiculous!
Parents would go for extra 80,000 Yen if the baby was already on the floor but would never think of setting one for that.
Chibakun
The cost of having children is literally $100,000s.
kurisupisu
Wow!
80000 yen?
I can’t even buy a cat or a dog in a pet shop for 80000 yen.
A marked failure for J government social engineering then.
Bronco
How about a complete income tax waiver for any family with 2 kids or more as long as both parents remain married and live in the same household.
That would work.
Inaka Life
The fact that we have ‘universal’ healthcare that doesn’t cover something as essential as childbirth is absolutely ridiculous. Also, the lump sum doesn’t leave anything leftover at all. Every single doctor visit related to childbirth is paid out of pocket as well, not just that actual procedure.
Rakuraku
What people need to have babies is a to have an optimistic view about the future. With public finance in their current state the future is quite dark. This measure will further worsen public finance and as a result will not help a bit.
What this country need is deep reforms to
build a more positive future. Hard to imagine when looking at the age of people
in charge in this country.
Zoroto
How do they ensure the money won't go towards vanity things like the latest iPhone or an luxury handbag.
Little joey
First revise the Japanese education business scam. Everything about this educational system is created so that some parties earn big bucks. If it isn't the obligatory uniform, than its the cram schools which without make it close to impossible to enter a proper university. Public universities are a dime a dozen with ridiculous entrance exams, and the private universities cost up to 1.5 million a year, which Japanese parents feel obligated to pay for. This government is blind l, stupid and deaf,..the whole baby to junior high school part is not what is worrying young parents....it's the part after that.
TokyoLiving
No thanks..
You can give me ¥100million and I would never do it, not even crazy..
Wrong, friends are not bought, they are ADOPTED..
Yoyogi59
In Australia, back in 2005, there was a 5,000 AU$ bonus for a new born. The biggest household goods retailer, Harvey Norman, noticed a big uptick in sales of plasma TV sets (then top of technology).
That is where the money went - on TVs, the whole goverment initiative was mocked as a "Plasma TV bonus".
Yotomaya
Let me guess. This was decided by a committee made up of rich/well-to-do men.
Moonraker
I guess Premium Friday didn't work.
Strangerland
Both my kids births were covered by Japanese health care. I didn't pay anything.
Starbucks
In Australia, back in 2005, there was a 5,000 AU$ bonus for a new born. The biggest household goods retailer, Harvey Norman, noticed a big uptick in sales of plasma TV sets (then top of technology).
That is where the money went - on TVs, the whole goverment initiative was mocked as a "Plasma TV bonus.
Bogan Christmas.
Cricky
Might want to consider, obviously after an expert panel of 70yo old men considering the problem for a year, and avoiding the actual problem of life quality? If people have life quality then companies loose control. And that is unacceptable. Next thing is they can wear two swards on their belt, we can’t have people feeling like they control their own lives. Totally unacceptable.
Dango bong
how about don't raise taxes and make companies give employees time off so they can MAKE babies?
Hercolobus
If it is for the money, then parents need additional monthly stipend and child care arrangements. Do not fall in the trap.
Stephen Chin
It's an excellent move and will certainly increase Japan's brth rate! But why does Japan Today place a European baby together with the headline to this article of news? Surely Japanese birth rate has not fallen to such a dramatic degree?