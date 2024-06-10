Japanese group in Taiwan visits quake-hit Hualien to support tourism

Some 40 Japanese nationals living in Taiwan threw their support behind earthquake-ravaged Hualien County as they embarked on a two-day tour there through Sunday to help promote the local tourism industry.

The group led by Kazuyuki Katayama, Japan's de facto ambassador to Taiwan, met with the self-ruled island's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, who expressed hope that more Japanese people will visit the northeastern county affected by the April 3 quake that killed 18 people, tilted buildings and triggered landslides.

He said the trip was aimed at encouraging Hualien residents, adding that participants will share their travel experiences on social media in hopes of promoting the local tourism industry.

"It is my first time visiting Hualien. I'm absolutely thrilled," said Katayama, chief representative of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office. The tour members enjoyed whale watching and distributed tissues and flags carrying uplifting messages to local residents.

Hsiao, who formerly served as a legislator representing Hualien, thanked Katayama for his actions in support of the county. She said Japan and Taiwan "help each other in times of difficulty," adding, "We also want to share the beautiful scenery" of Hualien.

With the Taroko National Park, a main tourist attraction, closed due to the quake, the county has seen a slow recovery in its tourism sector. Only about 15 percent of rooms available at accommodation facilities were booked during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday through Monday, a local tourist association said.

