Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dozens of dogs are crammed inside a tiny house in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture. Photo: Doubutukikin/REUTERS
national

Health officials find 164 dogs crammed into tiny house

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese health officials have found 164 emaciated dogs crammed into a tiny house in one of the country's worst cases of animal hoarding, an animal rights activist said on Wednesday,

The parasite-infested animals were found in a 30 square-meter house in the city of Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, in mid-October after neighbors had complained, said Kunihisa Sagami, the head of animal rights group Dobutsukikin.

The dogs lived crammed onto shelves and under tables and chairs.

"The entire floor was filled with dogs and all the floor space you could see was covered with feces," said Sagami.

Public health officials first visited the house seven years ago after getting complaints from neighbors about the noise and bad smell but the owner refused to let officials investigate at that time.

The three people living in the house said they could not afford to spay and neuter the dogs, so they kept getting more of them.

Sagami said the family has agreed to give up the dogs and his group would look for foster homes for them after they got medical care.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Public health officials first visited the house seven years ago after getting complaints from neighbors about the noise and bad smell but the owner refused to let officials investigate at that time.

So the public health officials gave up and let things be, kind of like police and child welfare workers seem to do in this country.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel