Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade soldiers take part in a military drill at Irisuna island
Soldiers of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), Japan's first marine unit since World War II, take part in a military drill as a U.S. Marine member looks on, at an uninhabited Irisuna island close to Okinawa, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
Self-Defense Forces hold drill to repel invaders

By Tim Kelly
IRISUNA

A Japanese Apache helicopter on Wednesday flew low over an uninhabited island in Okinawa in a simulated attack on invading forces, part of exercises under way in Japan to prepare its air, sea and land forces for a potential conflict in East Asia.

The flight over Irisuna, about 70 kilometers from the main Okinawa island, was part of the country's 11-day nationwide drills. The drills, which end Monday, also include an air defense exercise in Japan’s north and simulated attacks on five nuclear reactors including the Fukushima plant.

Such military exercises are set to expand in scope and become more frequent after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December unveiled a military build-up that will double defense spending over the next five years to bolster Japan's Self Defense Forces against possible adversaries, including China.

"The national security environment around Japan has become harsher, particularly with the growing military activities by China and Russia in the East China Sea, South China Sea and western Pacific," Shingo Nashinoki, commander of Japan's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, (ARDB) said on Irisuna.

Trained to conduct operations from the sea, his unit was established in 2018 to help Japan defend the Okinawa islands, which stretch from the main Japanese islands to close to Taiwan.

Japan's increasing defense budget will allow the ARDB to add a third regiment, Nashinoki said.

