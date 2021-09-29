Japanese hope Kishida shows better leadership through pandemic

Pedestrians take copies of an extra edition of the Yomiuri newspaper reporting on Fumio Kishida winning the Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election in Tokyo on Wednesday.

People in Japan expressed hope Wednesday that the ruling party's pick of former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader and hence the next prime minister will bring strong leadership in leading the nation through the coronavirus pandemic.

But some voiced skepticism about Kishida, who won Wednesday's Liberal Democratic Party presidential election over three other candidates, even among people in his constituency in Hiroshima.

"I understand that there are many issues to tackle, including coronavirus measures, but I would like for him to demonstrate strong leadership," a 67-year-old man said at a Hiroshima hotel where about 200 supporters and local politicians gathered to watch the party election on TV.

A 36-year-old public servant had little to say about Kishida, describing him as a lawmaker who never really stood out, while Kanta Hironaka, 40, said, "I don't see Japan reforming under the politics of the LDP."

Kishida, 64, won the ruling party's leadership election in a runoff against vaccination minister Taro Kono. Two female candidates, Sanae Takaichi, a former communications minister, and Seiko Noda, the LDP executive acting secretary general, also contested the election.

Kishida is set to succeed Yoshihide Suga, who will step down as prime minister after facing intense public criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and seeing his approval ratings tank.

Reactions poured in on social media following the LDP election, with many asking Kishida to strengthen measures to prevent a further spread of COVID-19 infections and revitalize the country's economy battered by the pandemic.

"After you become prime minister, please work on anti-virus measures, such as pushing forward the vaccination drive," one Twitter user said.

As foreign minister, Kishida helped realize a historic 2016 visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima.

"It was regrettable that (Kishida) did not voice his intention to get deeply involved in nuclear issues. I would like him to demonstrate Japan's presence (in nuclear issues) to the world," said Toshiyuki Mimaki, acting head of an atomic bomb survivors group in Hiroshima.

