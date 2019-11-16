Japanese hospitals struggled for profitability in FY2018: survey

Hospitals in Japan faced continuing financial difficulties in fiscal 2018, with institutions across the country registering a 2.7 percent negative profit margin on average, a government survey shows.
The negative profit margin for those hospitals with 20 or more beds was 0.3 percentage point better than in the previous year, while clinics with up to 19 beds remained in the black, according to a biennial health ministry survey.
Profit margins of health clinics, dental clinics and pharmacies stood at 12.9 percent, 20.5 percent, and 5.5 percent, respectively.
The results of the survey by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will be used to determine the size of medical service payments paid to health institutions under the public social insurance scheme. The fees will be reviewed in April.
In the year through March, about 42.6 trillion yen in total was paid to healthcare institutions in the country.
Among hospitals, public institutions struggled in particular with those run by local governments incurring a negative profit margin of 13.2 percent, while national hospitals logged negative 2.3 percent.
Private hospitals were in the black with a profit margin of 0.9 percent, with their directors earning about 30.42 million yen annually on average, down 0.5 percent from fiscal 2017.
Heads of clinics earned about 28.07 million yen annually on average, while doctors at private hospitals earned about 16.41 million yen a year, according to the survey.
Medical service fees are funded by taxes, insurance premiums and out-of-pocket payments by patients, and increased service fees lead to inflated medical spending and a heavier contribution burden.© KYODO
since1981
Instead of increasing my health care premiums, how about closing some of the hospitals/clinics!! There are just too too many.
Yubaru
There are FAR too many clinics and hospitals here, not to mention dentists as well. But there are complaints that there are not enough students entering medical school's and there is a doctor shortage in outlying areas and outer islands.
The medical associations and government need to do a better job of locating all these clinics and make it worthwhile for the doctors to move there as well!
kurisupisu
The costs are rising due to the vast numbers of aged Japanese.
The prescription drugs are also vastly inflated as well!
Disillusioned
There were rumours of a health insurance premium increase in 2020 and this report is the fuel to support it. However, whether or not there is any truth to this report remains to be seen.
My stepdaughter is a nurse in a smaller private hospital. She works her butt off on a six day roster with shifts of 10-12 hours. This is a common scenario in private hospitals. It makes it difficult for me to believe they are not making a profit with workers doing such extensive hours for for a simple salary.
zichi
As of October 2017, there was a total number of 8,412 hospitals in Japan, slightly down from 8,442 hospitals in the previous year. Kochi Prefecture had the highest number of hospitals per 100 thousand population during the measured time period. Total capacity of 1.5 million beds.
Japan ranks 26th among the 29 member states, with the average number of doctors being a little less than 200. “There are 260,000 medical doctors in Japan. There should be 380,000 to reach the average level of the OECD nations. We have the shortage of as many as 120,000 doctors.
300,000 beds are for long term care.
In some prefectures some hospitals and clinic have shut often in the deep countryside where that are needed by the local communities there. The staff are moved to other hospitals.
Many doctors are moved around. I was seeing one specialist doctor who travelled once a week 100 km from Kobe. About a two hour car drive.
MarkX
This absurd idea where clinics are defacto social clubs for the elderly has to stop. It is wasting money that could be better used for patients that really need care. Visit any orthopedic clinic and you will see the same people there day in day out, all so the doctor can pad his expenses.