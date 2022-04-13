Shiga inn stated on website it would reject Russians, Belarusians

An inn in central Japan had declared on its website that it would deny lodging to Russians and Belarusians in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the support of Belarus, before being urged by local authorities to stop the act, the inn and local officials said Tuesday.
The inn, located in Nagahama in Shiga Prefecture, admitted that rejecting guests from the two countries, although not a single customer from Russia or Belarus actually sought to stay there, was "a wrong method" of denouncing Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
The statement was posted on Feb 26, just after Russia invaded its neighbor, according to the inn and Shiga prefectural officials. In it, the inn operator said it would "stop accepting any guests from Russia and Belarus" as it "opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
The prefectural government told the inn on Monday that the statement is suspected of violating Japan's Hotel Business Act, which prohibits hoteliers from denying a person lodging except for some specific cases, such as when the person has an infectious disease.
Following the guidance from the officials, the inn deleted the statement and posted a new one saying it would accept guests from the two countries.
"(The inn) feels strong anger toward the behaviors of Russia and Belarus. However, people of Russia and Belarus are innocent," it said in the new statement.
A spokesperson of the inn told Kyodo News that the previous statement was uploaded "out of feelings of wanting to stop the invasion soon."© KYODO
14 Comments
Mickelicious
welcome to come and get berated.
Yotomaya
Very common in other countries too. Imagine being Russian, scared of your country's government for openly opposing the war and then being denied a service because of your nationality.
I mean, by that logic, Americans shouldn't be allowed anywhere.
Paul
I do not think Russians nor Belarusians can come to Japan easily anyway. But the statement "However, people of Russia and Belarus are innocent" is wrong as there are millions of Russians in Russia supporting Putin's war, out of patriotism or ignorance.
Mat
That's a step too far in my opinion.
What the Russian government is doing is very wrong. But blaming every Russian civilian for the actions of their ruler, it's unjust.
Mat
@Rob, wow. Just a stunning display of intolerant and ignorance there. Go read a history book or three, for the sake of yourself and those around you.
El Rata
Exactly, if they are going to ban people from aggressive countries that invade others they should start by banning the yanks.
Rob
To be against NATO's pet Nazi's in Ukraine signals, 'intolerance and ignorance'? Not a surprising comment. Fascism is on the march again. As long as capitalism exists, it could never happen any other way.
Spitfire
Japan,returning to its WW2 stance and coating everyone with the same brush.
Love Japan,but the underbelly is scary as hell.
Yotomaya
I agree that Japan has a huge xenophobia and stereotype problem, which goes largely unnoticed because of how nuanced it is. However, we're talking about one business in the countryside here, not some sort of blanket ban. I think you could find examples of this in pretty much any western or pro-western country.
gintonic
Wonder if that business ever had any Russian/ Belorussian customers at all?
Antiquesaving
So now it doesn't matter if you support Putin or not you are going to be blamed just because you have a Russian passport and you cannot just change that
Well I hope Canada never does anything to get people angry becau despite being I'm Japan for 30 years I would be guilty by association.
Ooohhh wait "guilty by association" isn't that the present theme world wide? Russia woman married to Japanese man in Japan 20 plus years "Guilty!"
White man in North America doesn't matter where your are from "Guilty!" or slavery, treatment of the natives and Sexism!.
And let's keep the best for last WW2 Japanese are all "Guilty" for the crimes of their parents and grandparents!
This is the way things are today.
Better hope your country or ethnic group doesn't get in trouble and you can't do anything because you to will be "Guilty by association"
miru
In in Nagahama in Shiga Prefecture??? LOL and wonder if any Russian/Belorussian tourists ever stayed overnight there before...
mz16
This is just hilarious!
dagon
Or if they are tattooed. Or foreign. In fact, the "Act" seems pretty unspecific.