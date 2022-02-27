Japanese institution worried after Russia seizes Chernobyl nuclear plant

A Japanese institution and an aid group related to the Chernobyl nuclear plant are gripped with anxiety over its current state and future after Russian forces took control of the Ukrainian facility, which suffered a catastrophic accident in 1986.

A research institution at Fukushima University in northeastern Japan, which conducts joint research with the Ukrainian government into radioactive materials, was unable to contact a local institution as Russia continued its invasion into the neighboring nation.

The Institute of Environmental Radioactivity in Fukushima Prefecture, which was hit by its own nuclear plant crisis in 2011, has been engaged in the joint project since 2017 to elucidate pathways that radioactive particles released by the Chernobyl accident move over time through the environment.

According to Kenji Namba, the director of the institute, monitoring devices are placed in 10 locations within a restricted area of around a 30-kilometer radius of the facility in northern Ukraine.

Five researchers from the institute were scheduled to work there in early March to confirm the devices' operations, retrieve samples and procure research equipment, but the trip has been put on hold.

Namba was able to reach a researcher who resides in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Thursday, but he appeared exhausted, saying that the bombings have started, according to Namba.

The joint project's original term was planned to last until the end of March 2023. The findings were expected to be used by the Ukrainian government to decide on policies such as restructuring the restricted zone and installing solar panels.

"It will be difficult to make continuous observations if Russian troops remain. I can't foresee what will happen," Namba said.

The Chernobyl accident made its surroundings one of the most radioactive areas in the world. The accident caused deaths and massive evacuations, with some data showing around 20,000 people aged 18 and under at the time of the crisis have developed thyroid cancer.

Mari Sasaki, executive director at a Japanese fundraising organization for child victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, said she was unable to contact a partner group in Ukraine.

The Tokyo-based organization, which was set up in 1991, donates medicine to Ukrainian medical institutions and helps sick children.

Last year they took the children to a health resort on the shores of the Black Sea, which hugs the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

"I cannot get through to our partner group in Ukraine. It may be impossible to do something similar this year," she said.

