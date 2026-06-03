Japanese intolerance of Muslims increases as population doubles

Discrimination toward foreign residents in Japan has expanded from Koreans and Kurds to Muslims as their population has estimated to have nearly doubled in recent years, according to observers and community members.
Misinformation and hate speech are spreading on Japanese social media, and mosques are receiving a barrage of abusive phone calls and emails.
Some are asking why they are suddenly being targeted. Others are afraid to leave their homes.
Muslims in Japan, including foreign residents and Japanese believers, numbered roughly 420,000 at the end of 2024, up from 230,000 in 2019, according to Hirofumi Tanada, a professor emeritus at Waseda University who studies the faith in Japan. There are now over 160 mosques nationwide.
Last year in Osaka, a rumor spread that the Muslim call to prayer was being broadcast at high volume from a mosque in the early morning.
In February of this year, a series of suspicious fires broke out at a mosque and a used car dealership operated by Pakistani nationals in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, northern Japan.
In Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, protests and harassment have arisen over the construction of a mosque.
"The harassment started all of a sudden, as if it had just exploded out of nowhere," said Ali, a pseudonym, the leader of a mosque in a town in the northern Kanto region.
Since last year, he has been receiving five to 10 phone calls and emails a day containing messages such as "Go back to your country" and "Japan doesn't need mosques."
Ali's mosque was established about 30 years ago. Although members were once in conflict with the local community over issues such as street parking, tensions have eased through collaboration with local authorities and the police.
It has also been a place to teach new immigrants about Japanese customs, such as garbage collection and Japan's pension system.
"We have always strived to ensure that the mosque serves as a bridge with the local community," Ali said.
But intolerance toward Muslims suddenly spiked over the past year.
"People who don't know each other are causing a commotion on social media," said a male university student from Pakistan who had been coming to pray at the mosque. "Why is this happening when my friends are so understanding of my faith?"
A Japanese man of Pakistani descent in his 30s said he is worried that the hostility may escalate into violence.
Demand is growing among Muslims across Japan for Islamic burial grounds and halal school meals. In Japan, cremation and burial of ashes in Buddhist temple graveyards is the norm.
Michito Ohashi is a visiting researcher at the Aichi Prefectural University institute for multicultural coexistence who specializes in the Muslim community in Japan.
"There is a tendency for local issues to be widely shared on social media, which makes it easier for anxiety to spread," said Ohashi.
He stressed that while laws and ordinances regulating hate speech have had some effect, they have not been sufficiently effective as a deterrent.
"It's important for the local community to engage with Muslims not based on their identity as Muslims but as individuals," he said.© KYODO
14 Comments
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rgw1
Japanese culture and Islamic culture are not compatible. It’s that simple. Japanese don’t want the problems seen in the West cropping up Japan.
falseflagsteve
Here’s the main part of the article I agree with which really highlights the problem.
”Demand is growing among Muslims across Japan for Islamic burial grounds and halal school meals. In Japan, cremation and burial of ashes in Buddhist temple graveyards is the norm”
It’s not just demand is growing, it’s demanding these things because they expect everything about their beliefs to respected.
It’s a one way street with many of them as far as respect goes.
Japan, proceed with caution and think about what has happened in the EU, Britain and the Nordic countries.
FizzBit
Only "420,000 at the end of 2024" and already they are attempting and successfully altering Japanese civil society with their religious practices. The writer of this story, Tomomi Akasaka, seems to care more about 0.34% of the population more than preserving the social equilibrium of her own culture.
sakurasuki
Wrong, Japanese culture and foreign culture are not compatible.
sakurasuki
It's already exist for 30 years ago, barely made it the news.
However intolerance just spiked only over the past year, nobody question why?
V Campbell
It is encouraging to see that Japan has watched what Islam has done to every country it has infected, and that it is responding properly. Their culture and Japanese culture absolutely, positively do not match. Islam would destroy the beautiful culture here.
obladi
I wish JT would try to be a little more objective in their reporting. What you have here are a few quotes from people who feel they are being targeted. Perhaps they are, and if so, we should know about it. I don't want to live in a country where one group is excluded from society. However, accusations of systemic discrimination have to be supported with crime statistics. The one statistic in the article, that the muslim population has doubled, suggests that Japanese immigration does not exclude people based on their religion. It's ironic that the article blames "local issues to be widely shared on social media" when that's exactly what this article does.
ebisen
Typical islamic takeover - go somewhere, never integrate, demand the locals change their rules and behaviour to accommodate your customs and religion multiply.
The European Caliphate, should be a hard lesson for Japan.
sakurasuki
@ebisen
Never integrate, many of foreigners in Japan live this way. How many percentage of foreigners really eat natto,?
Geeter Mckluskie
Doubled in 5 years! Now look 50 years into the future
Geeter Mckluskie
With two of those 5 years having the country closed due to Covid...Doubled in 3 years!
sakurasuki
@Geeter Mckluskie
If Japan doesn't want to have that problem, simple just fix birthrate or improve salary so talent from G7 countries or western countries, are talent who are entering Japan. However with yen decline that just won't happen anytime soon.
wallace
Muslims have lived peacefully in Japan for more than 130 years. The Kobe Mosque was built in 1935. If "hate" is increasing, then that should be a concern for all because hate spreads.
The Muslims have requested permission to buy land for a Muslim cemetery. There are about four cemeteries for the previous burial of foreigners, which are now full, until a family already has a grave in one. Jewish people also have to be buried, and their families need to arrange for their remains to be sent to another country.
There are approximately 46,000 to 50,000 ethnic Japanese Muslims.
sakurasuki
@wallace
Exactly, they are not demanding, they buying the land and ask for proper permission. Has lived without any problem, except for the last few years when political landscape in Japan slightly change.