Image: iStock/Jacob Wackerhausen
national

Japanese kids' mental health ranks 32nd among developed nations: UNICEF

TOKYO

Children in Japan continue to suffer poor mental health, with the country ranking 32nd among 43 developed and emerging nations due to high suicide rates and other factors, a UNICEF report released Wednesday showed.

The country improved from 37th in 2020 when the ranking was last published, although this time the suicide rate among Japanese youth was the fourth highest among wealthy states surveyed, worsening from 12th.

In contrast, Japan topped the list on physical health, unchanged from the previous corresponding report.

The report by the United Nations Children's Fund analyzed members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union under the categories of mental well-being, physical health, and academic and social skills.

Japan ranked 12th in academic and social skills, up from 27th, and 14th overall, up from 20th. The Netherlands topped the overall ranking, which excluded the United States and six other countries with insufficient mental health data.

"There is little awareness that children have mental problems in Japan, and government measures have been ineffective," said Aya Abe, a professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University with expertise in poverty issues.

As for physical health, she said, "Obesity is at a low level, but there is the problem of underweight children."

The report noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced children's academic performance and mental and physical health in developed countries.

It called for each country to address issues impacting the well-being of children who are growing up in a modern world with epidemics, conflicts and climate change.

Still number 32, it will become higher when they become salaryman. Just wait for the moment for that.

With zero real mental health facilities and stigma to seek help, in surprised it isn’t last.

